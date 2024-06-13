Proud stepmom: Heart Evangelista helps Chesi Escudero prepare for 1st prom

MANILA, Philippines — Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista was ever the proud stepmother as she helped Chesi Escudero prepare for her first prom last weekend.

Chesi is the daughter of Heart's husband, Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero, with his ex-wife Christine Flores. Chesi has a twin named Quino.

Heart was hands-on for Chesi's preparations, even tapping her own glam team for assistance. Memay Francisco was behind Chesi's makeup, while Ghil Sayo handled the hairstyling.

The teenager channeled her stepmom as she wore a glimmering beaded gown by Michael Leyva, one of Heart's frequent collaborators, and Heart's earrings from when she was a teenager.

The socialite-artist went the extra step and hired Andre Suleik and Tin Villanueva to document the preparations.

Accompanying Chesi to her first prom was young actor Bryce Eusebio.

"Our baby is now lady! Our darling Chesi surrounded by her friends and loved ones as she officially goes to her first prom," Heart wrote in a post on Instagram.

Heart was recently sworn in as the new president of the Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. following Chiz's succession of fellow senator Miguel "Migz" Zubiri as Senate president.

