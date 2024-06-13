^

Jericho Rosales marking acting comeback after 5 years with 'Lavender Fields'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 13, 2024 | 8:40pm
Jericho Rosales marking acting comeback after 5 years with 'Lavender Fields'
Jericho Rosales
Jericho Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jericho Rosales will make his return to primetime television later this year in the upcoming series "Lavender Fields."

Jericho last starred in the television show "Halik," alongside Sam Milby, Yen Santos and Yam Concepcion, when it finished airing in April 2019.

Production company Dreamscape Entertainment officially announced Jericho's comeback in social media posts, teasing his character in the upcoming show.

"This is THE GRANDEST COMEBACK of the Asian Drama King sa Primetime Bida!" Dreamscape teased, referring to Jericho's showbiz title.

The actor will portray Tyrone de Vera, opposite Jodi Sta. Maria and Janine Gutierrez, both of whom are fresh off successful shows "Unbreak My Heart" and "Dirty Linen," respectively.

Jericho expressed his excitement in the comments section on Dreamscape's Instagram post, saying he is looking forward to finally working with Jodi and Janine.

Last April, Jericho teased he has a television show lined up as well as an unnamed Star Cinema movie.

He also recently attended this year's Cannes Film Festival with ex Kim Jones for the global premiere of "The Surfer," starring Nicolas Cage and Julian McMahon, which screened out of competition.

RELATED: Jericho Rosales working on comeback show, unnamed Star Cinema movie

