'You can be friends with your ex': Jericho Rosales wants to inspire amid breakup with Kim Jones

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Jericho Rosales and ex-wife Kim Jones proved that former lovers can be friends.

In his interview with Cosmopolitan Philippines, Jericho said that when their wedding godfather Ricci Ocampo revealed their breakup last January, he and Kim were just laughing about the whole thing.

"We thought that it was the perfect time because the goal was really to show people that we're good. We're really good. We've crossed over, you know, we've transformed the relationship into something really special as friends," Jericho said.

Jericho said that he and Kim are still supporting each other eventhougn they parted ways.

"Actually, I'm working with her on her new project because she's producing a film for someone. So, I'm also supporting that," he said.

While their marriage was not succesful, Jericho said he looks at the brighter side of what happened.

"I think the best part was that it was considered a 'success' when we felt that people understood and people saw that things like this can happen. And it shouldn't always be sad. It shouldn't always be a bad thing. You know what I mean?" he said.

He said that they wanted to inspire ex-lovers to do the same.

"It's one of the best things that ever happened to us. And we wanted for people to be inspired and show them that, 'Hey, look, it can be done. You can be friends with your ex'," he said.

Jericho and Kim tied the knot in May 2014 after dating for three years.

