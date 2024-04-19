^

Entertainment

Jericho Rosales working on comeback show, unnamed Star Cinema movie

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 10:10am
Jericho Rosales working on comeback show, unnamed Star Cinema movie
Actor Jericho Rosales
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Six years after his last TV role in the hit 2018 show "Halik" opposite Yam Concepcion and Yen Santos, Jericho Rosales is set to appear in another show this year.

The hunky actor is also slated to star in an unnamed Star Cinema movie. 

“I’m very excited, sobrang tagal ko nang ‘di nakabalik dito. It’s nice to be back here sa ABS-CBN,” shared the actor to ABS-CBN News. 

He did not say any details about his upcoming projects, but he has been leaving hints about it. 

Recently hogging the limelight with rumors linking him to Kathryn Bernardo, Jericho has categorically denied any budding romance with the recently single actress. 

In relation to these rumors, some have speculated that the reason the two were most often spotted together was possibly because they were working on a project. 

Jericho continued about his untitled show, “It’s a really good project. For me, timing is everything. It’s the perfect project, something that is aligned sa goals ko for my career now in film, TV and streaming. The story is good.” 
 
The heartthrob said that 2024 will be a busy year for him. He is raring to act again in front of the camera after his much-deserved rest. 

“I’m really happy with this energy now that I am back in front of the camera, announcing stuff that I’ve been working on,” said the actor.

RELATED: Jericho Rosales indirectly denies rumors he's courting Kathryn Bernardo

vuukle comment

JERICHO ROSALES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Donny Pangilinan courted Kathryn Bernardo, Ogie Diaz says; sister Ella calls out 'chismis'

Donny Pangilinan courted Kathryn Bernardo, Ogie Diaz says; sister Ella calls out 'chismis'

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Actor Donny Pangilinan was reportedly another individual who attempted courting fellow Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo, according...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mga sinungaling!': 'Eat Bulaga' denies shutting down due to bankruptcy
play

'Mga sinungaling!': 'Eat Bulaga' denies shutting down due to bankruptcy

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
"Eat Bulaga" hosts Tito Sotto and Joey de Leon addressed naysayers spreading that the noontime show is ending soon due to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong Dantes, Alden Richards inject new energy, ideas into 50-year-old MOWELFUND

Dingdong Dantes, Alden Richards inject new energy, ideas into 50-year-old MOWELFUND

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
The presence of Dingdong Dantes and Alden Richards as new board members has injected new life and energy into the 50-year-old...
Entertainment
fbtw
DJ Mo Twister clarifies Kaye Abad 'ugly version' of Iza Calzado remarks

DJ Mo Twister clarifies Kaye Abad 'ugly version' of Iza Calzado remarks

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
DJ Mo Twister clarified why he called Kaye Abad the "ugly version" of Iza Calzado. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Jericho Rosales indirectly denies rumors he's courting Kathryn Bernardo

Jericho Rosales indirectly denies rumors he's courting Kathryn Bernardo

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Actor Jericho Rosales is subtly denying rumors that he is courting Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Issa Pressman sizzles at Kenzo event, bares summer must-haves
Exclusive

Issa Pressman sizzles at Kenzo event, bares summer must-haves

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Issa and boyfriend, singer-actor-talent manager James Reid, just made summer hotter with their sweet moments at the Kenzo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Issa Pressman shares 'bonding experience' with James Reid
Exclusive

Issa Pressman shares 'bonding experience' with James Reid

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Musician and influencer Issa Pressman shared her experience styling boyfriend James Reid.
Entertainment
fbtw
Issa Pressman shares styling advice
Exclusive

Issa Pressman shares styling advice

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Musician and influencer Issa Pressman shared her fashion tips at the recent spring-summer 2024 collection launch of Paris...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Kilig!&rsquo; James Reid, Issa Pressman share sweet moments at fashion event

‘Kilig!’ James Reid, Issa Pressman share sweet moments at fashion event

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Singers James Reid and Issa Pressman were “couple goals” at the recent spring-summer 2024 collection launch of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with