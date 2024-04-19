Jericho Rosales working on comeback show, unnamed Star Cinema movie

MANILA, Philippines — Six years after his last TV role in the hit 2018 show "Halik" opposite Yam Concepcion and Yen Santos, Jericho Rosales is set to appear in another show this year.

The hunky actor is also slated to star in an unnamed Star Cinema movie.

“I’m very excited, sobrang tagal ko nang ‘di nakabalik dito. It’s nice to be back here sa ABS-CBN,” shared the actor to ABS-CBN News.

He did not say any details about his upcoming projects, but he has been leaving hints about it.

Recently hogging the limelight with rumors linking him to Kathryn Bernardo, Jericho has categorically denied any budding romance with the recently single actress.

In relation to these rumors, some have speculated that the reason the two were most often spotted together was possibly because they were working on a project.

Jericho continued about his untitled show, “It’s a really good project. For me, timing is everything. It’s the perfect project, something that is aligned sa goals ko for my career now in film, TV and streaming. The story is good.”



The heartthrob said that 2024 will be a busy year for him. He is raring to act again in front of the camera after his much-deserved rest.

“I’m really happy with this energy now that I am back in front of the camera, announcing stuff that I’ve been working on,” said the actor.

