^

Entertainment

Star wars: Nora Aunor, Sharon Cuneta, Maricel Soriano, Vilma Santos up for PMPC Movie Actress of the Year

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 12, 2024 | 5:39pm
Star wars: Nora Aunor, Sharon Cuneta, Maricel Soriano, Vilma Santos up for PMPC Movie Actress of the Year
From left: Nora Aunor, Sharon Cuneta, Maricel Soriano, and Vilma Santos
The STAR / file, released

MANILA, Philippines — The 40th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards will be a special one to look out for with one category packed with "star" power.

In announcing this year's nominees, PMPC president Rodel Ocampo Fernando pointed that for the first time in the ceremony's history, veteran actresses Nora Aunor, Sharon Cuneta, Maricel Soriano, and Vilma Santos are all nominated in the same category: Movie Actress of the Year.

"Superstar" Nora is up for "Pieta;" "Megastar" Sharon is nominated for "Family of Two;" "Diamond Star" Maricel got a nod for "In His Mother's Eyes;" and "Star for All Seasons" Vilma received a nomination for "When I Met You In Tokyo."

Even their fellow nominees are no slouch, with the likes of Gina Alajar for "Monday First Screening," Kathryn Bernardo for "A Very Good Girl," Ai-Ai Delas Alas for "Litrato," Alessandra De Rossi for "What If," Gladys Reyes for "Apag," and Marian Rivera for "Rewind."

Even if they miss out on that award, Nora and Vilma won't go home empty-handed as they are both Dekada Award recipients along with Christopher de Leon and Piolo Pascual, based on the number of PMPC Star Awards for Movies acting they've received in the last 40 years.

Additionally, a lifetime achievement award named after Nora will be awarded to fellow veteran actress Liza Lorena.

Leading all nominees is Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 Best Picture winner "Firefly" followed by "Rewind," "Mallari," and "GomBurZa."

RELATED: 'Sobrang excited ako!': Marian Rivera upbeat for 1st Cinemalaya headliner entry

vuukle comment

MARICEL SORIANO

NORA AUNOR

PHILIPPINE MOVIE PRESS CLUB

PMPC

PMPC STAR AWARDS

SHARON CUNETA

VILMA SANTOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Netizens comfort Trina Candaza after ex Carlo Aquino marries Charlie Dizon

Netizens comfort Trina Candaza after ex Carlo Aquino marries Charlie Dizon

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Social media users comforted Carlo Aquino's ex-partner Trina Candaza after the actor tied the knot with Charlie Dizon ye...
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI-bee: Jollibee dances BINI's hit 'Pantropiko'
play

BINI-bee: Jollibee dances BINI's hit 'Pantropiko'

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
The mascot of Jollibee danced the hit "Pantropiko" dance craze of Pinoy pop (P-pop) girl group BINI yesterday to mark the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo address viral TikTok video together

Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo address viral TikTok video together

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo addressed the viral video of the champion surfer with a female content...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mulling gubernatorial bid, Mark Leviste says Kris Aquino continues to inspire him

Mulling gubernatorial bid, Mark Leviste says Kris Aquino continues to inspire him

2 days ago
Mark Leviste hinted at running for Batangas governor in the 2025 elections, declaring his willingness to switch positions...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jon Lucas has fun playing the villain in &lsquo;Black Rider&rsquo;

Jon Lucas has fun playing the villain in ‘Black Rider’

By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
Jon Lucas successfully essays Calvin Magallanes, the villain to Ruru Madrid’s Elias Guerrero, in the GMA full action...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Indie' Day: Be proud to be a Filipino with these inspiring YouTube contents

'Indie' Day: Be proud to be a Filipino with these inspiring YouTube contents

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 hours ago
A lot of them make you proud to be Filipino, because the contents are inspiring and educational and thus, through them, Filipinos...
Entertainment
fbtw
K-Pop group Seventeen to become UNESCO ambassadors

K-Pop group Seventeen to become UNESCO ambassadors

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
"Seventeen and UNESCO share the same commitment to empowering young people to drive change and address the challenges of our...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sobrang excited ako!': Marian Rivera upbeat for 1st Cinemalaya headliner entry

'Sobrang excited ako!': Marian Rivera upbeat for 1st Cinemalaya headliner entry

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Actress Marian Rivera is more than thrilled to headline her first lead movie at this year's Cinemalaya Philippine Independent...
Entertainment
fbtw
LANY to postpone Australia, New Zealand shows after vocalist Paul Klein hit by car

LANY to postpone Australia, New Zealand shows after vocalist Paul Klein hit by car

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Pop band Lany is set to reschedule its upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand for its "A Beautiful Blur" tour since vocalist...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Jollibee, TEQ63 dance showdown
play

WATCH: Jollibee, TEQ63 dance showdown

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
The mascots of Jollibee and Quiccs had a dance-off yesterday to mark the unveiling of the limited-edition JolliTEQ,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with