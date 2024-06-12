Star wars: Nora Aunor, Sharon Cuneta, Maricel Soriano, Vilma Santos up for PMPC Movie Actress of the Year

MANILA, Philippines — The 40th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards will be a special one to look out for with one category packed with "star" power.

In announcing this year's nominees, PMPC president Rodel Ocampo Fernando pointed that for the first time in the ceremony's history, veteran actresses Nora Aunor, Sharon Cuneta, Maricel Soriano, and Vilma Santos are all nominated in the same category: Movie Actress of the Year.

"Superstar" Nora is up for "Pieta;" "Megastar" Sharon is nominated for "Family of Two;" "Diamond Star" Maricel got a nod for "In His Mother's Eyes;" and "Star for All Seasons" Vilma received a nomination for "When I Met You In Tokyo."

Even their fellow nominees are no slouch, with the likes of Gina Alajar for "Monday First Screening," Kathryn Bernardo for "A Very Good Girl," Ai-Ai Delas Alas for "Litrato," Alessandra De Rossi for "What If," Gladys Reyes for "Apag," and Marian Rivera for "Rewind."

Even if they miss out on that award, Nora and Vilma won't go home empty-handed as they are both Dekada Award recipients along with Christopher de Leon and Piolo Pascual, based on the number of PMPC Star Awards for Movies acting they've received in the last 40 years.

Additionally, a lifetime achievement award named after Nora will be awarded to fellow veteran actress Liza Lorena.

Leading all nominees is Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 Best Picture winner "Firefly" followed by "Rewind," "Mallari," and "GomBurZa."

