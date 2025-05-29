Senate defers reading of impeachment articles vs Sara Duterte to June 11

Vice President Sara Duterter attends a tree planting activity at the Lumbia Elementary School in San Fernando, Masbate in December 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Chiz Escudero has postponed the House prosecution panel’s presentation of the impeachment articles against Vice President Sara Duterte to June 11.

In a letter dated May 29, Escudero informed House Speaker Martin Romualdez of the rescheduling, moving the original June 2 date to June 11 at 4 p.m.

He cited the need to prioritize the passage of key measures in the 19th Congress’ legislative agenda, with only six session days remaining before adjournment.

“It is imperative for the Senate and the House of Representatives to prioritize the passage of these measures, consistent also with the administration’s thrust to align our government with the people’s needs and expectations,” the letter read.

The Senate president identified 12 priority measures discussed during the May 29 meeting of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC). These include:

Amendments to the Foreign Investors’ Long-Term Lease Act E-Governance Act Open Access in Data Transmission (Konektadong Pinoy) Rationalization of the Mining Fiscal Regime Amendments to the Universal Health Care Act Virology Institute of the Philippines Government Optimization Act Amendments to the Right-of-Way Act Setting the Term of Office of Barangay and SK Officials Judicial Fiscal Autonomy Denatured Alcohol Tax Anti-POGO Act

Escudero also noted that the Senate still needs to review hundreds of presidential appointments.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had earlier directed the confirmation of cabinet officials, foreign service officers, members of constitutional commissions, military officers and executives of government-owned and controlled corporations.

House spokesperson Princess Abante confirmed that the lower chamber has received the letter and referred it to the House prosecution panel for their response.

The impeachment complaint, filed in February with the endorsement of over 215 House members, contains seven articles detailing the allegations against Duterte. House-appointed prosecutors are tasked with presenting these articles before the Senate during pre-trial proceedings.

The pre-trial was originally scheduled for June 2, followed by the Senate’s formal convening as an impeachment court on June 3. After convening as an impeachment court, writs of summons could be issued.

Escudero’s letter did not specify a new date for the Senate to sit as an impeachment court, but the chamber is eyeing to begin the trial proper on July 30, after newly elected senators have taken their oath.