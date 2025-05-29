^

Entertainment

‘Darna’ actress Jane de Leon enters ‘PBB’ as latest houseguest

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 29, 2025 | 1:40pm
â€˜Darnaâ€™ actress Jane de Leon enters â€˜PBBâ€™ as latest houseguest
Jane de Leon
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The clues about a powerful stone were dead giveaways for the next houseguest of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition,” as “Darna” actress Jane de Leon is the latest star to enter the famous TV house. 

Jane comes in right after another fantasy star, Bianca Umali, who is set to play a powerful diwata in the highly anticipated “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre.” 

“Alam mo ba Ding… Narito na siya! Ang pinakabagong houseguest ni Kuya, buong tapang na haharap sa mga hamon. Jane De Leon has arrived!” read the announcement of her arrival in the show’s social media posts. 

The post referenced a young boy named Ding in Mars Ravelo’s popular komiks. Jane starred as the titular Filipina superheroine in the 2022 ABS-CBN show. The network acquired the titles fo Mars Ravelo’s komiks catalogue in 2013. 

Previously, Darna, Captain Barbell and other Mars Ravelo characters were made into TV adaptations by GMA-7. Angel Locsin and Marian Rivera played Darna in the 2005 and 2008 shows, respectively, while Richard Gutierrez played the caped Filipino hero in 2006. 

Jane is the latest houseguest to enter the house, which has been welcoming celebrity guests almost every week. These include Korean star Kim Jisoo, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, Donny Pangilinan, David Licauco, Ivana Alawi, and BINI’s Jhoanna and Stacey. 

RELATED: Bianca Umali enters 'Pinoy Big Brother' as house guest

 

DARNA

JANE DE LEON

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER

PINOY BIG BROTHER CELEBRITY COLLAB EDITION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ricky Davao&rsquo;s GF Malca shares musings on his birthday

Ricky Davao’s GF Malca shares musings on his birthday

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 15 hours ago
It’s my dear friend Ricky Davao’s birthday tomorrow. He would have been 64. It will be Ricky’s first celebration...
Entertainment
fbtw
Freddie Aguilar cause of death: Multiple organ failure &mdash; ex-wife Josephine Quiepo
play

Freddie Aguilar cause of death: Multiple organ failure — ex-wife Josephine Quiepo

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Original Pilipino Music icon Freddie Aguilar died of multiple organ failure at Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jovie Albao pays tribute to husband Freddie Aguilar

Jovie Albao pays tribute to husband Freddie Aguilar

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Content creator Jovie Albao paid tribute to her late husband Freddie Aguilar. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Sorry, Bro: Zaijian Jaranilla shares 'mukbang' experience with Jane Oineza

Sorry, Bro: Zaijian Jaranilla shares 'mukbang' experience with Jane Oineza

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
Kapamilya actor Zaijian Jaranilla is proud of his role in the Puregold digital series "Si Sol at Si Luna" with Jane...
Entertainment
fbtw
Frankie Pangilinan graduates from college in New York

Frankie Pangilinan graduates from college in New York

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
Sharon Cuneta's daughter Frankie Pangilinan has graduated from college in New York, United States. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Who is Vincent Co, Bea Alonzo's alleged boyfriend?

Who is Vincent Co, Bea Alonzo's alleged boyfriend?

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Social media users were intrigued after reports of Bea Alonzo's alleged new boyfriend Vincent Co surfaced online.
Entertainment
fbtw
Zaijian Jaranilla, Jane Oineza digital series to premiere this weekend

Zaijian Jaranilla, Jane Oineza digital series to premiere this weekend

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Director Dolly Dulu revealed that Zaijian Jaranilla was already in her mind when she was drafting the script for the Puregold...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Harry Potter' series finds new Harry, Ron, Hermione actors

'Harry Potter' series finds new Harry, Ron, Hermione actors

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The upcoming "Harry Potter" series on streaming platform HBO Max has found its actors to portray the iconic trio...
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI launches online variety show 'BINIversus'

BINI launches online variety show 'BINIversus'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The “Nation's Girl Group” BINI treats fans with their first variety show “BINIversus,” featuring...
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA launches new P-pop boy band Cloud 7

GMA launches new P-pop boy band Cloud 7

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The talent management agency of GMA Network has officially launched P-pop boy band Cloud 7.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with