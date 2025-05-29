â€˜Darnaâ€™ actress Jane de Leon enters â€˜PBBâ€™ as latest houseguest

‘Darna’ actress Jane de Leon enters ‘PBB’ as latest houseguest

MANILA, Philippines — The clues about a powerful stone were dead giveaways for the next houseguest of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition,” as “Darna” actress Jane de Leon is the latest star to enter the famous TV house.

Jane comes in right after another fantasy star, Bianca Umali, who is set to play a powerful diwata in the highly anticipated “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre.”

“Alam mo ba Ding… Narito na siya! Ang pinakabagong houseguest ni Kuya, buong tapang na haharap sa mga hamon. Jane De Leon has arrived!” read the announcement of her arrival in the show’s social media posts.

The post referenced a young boy named Ding in Mars Ravelo’s popular komiks. Jane starred as the titular Filipina superheroine in the 2022 ABS-CBN show. The network acquired the titles fo Mars Ravelo’s komiks catalogue in 2013.

Previously, Darna, Captain Barbell and other Mars Ravelo characters were made into TV adaptations by GMA-7. Angel Locsin and Marian Rivera played Darna in the 2005 and 2008 shows, respectively, while Richard Gutierrez played the caped Filipino hero in 2006.

Jane is the latest houseguest to enter the house, which has been welcoming celebrity guests almost every week. These include Korean star Kim Jisoo, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, Donny Pangilinan, David Licauco, Ivana Alawi, and BINI’s Jhoanna and Stacey.

