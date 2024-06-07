Kim Chiu joins Paulo Avelino in new endorsement

MANILA, Philippines — The secret’s finally out!

The latest “Pinakamakinang” celebrity to join the Brilliant Skin Essentials family is Kim Chiu.

“Welcome to Brilliant Skin Essentials, Kim Chiu. Ang tagal kong tinago 'to. Sulit ba ang pag-aantay,” Brilliant Skin Essentials Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Glenda de la Cruz Victorio, popularly known as "Miss Glenda," posted on her socials on June 2.

That same night, Kim was launched as the brand ambassador for the brand's Hello! Melo Beauty Drink at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City. Franchisees and distributors from all over the country attended the event.

Hello! Melo is a refreshing melon drink that claims to help you achieve glowing skin.

The “Multimedia Idol” joins Andrea Brillantes, Arci Munoz, Alden Richards and Paulo Avelino as endorsers of the beauty brand.

Incidentally, Kim and Paulo are currently starring in the Pinoy adaptation of "What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?," after their combustible pairing in "Linlang."

Kim and Miss Glenda also danced to the catchy jingle of the campaign, which is said to be the brand’s biggest to date.