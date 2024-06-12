^

'Sobrang excited ako!': Marian Rivera upbeat for 1st Cinemalaya headliner entry

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 12, 2024 | 1:23pm
'Sobrang excited ako!': Marian Rivera upbeat for 1st Cinemalaya headliner entry
Actress Marian Rivera
Marian Rivera via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Marian Rivera is more than thrilled to headline her first lead movie at this year's Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

Marian was recently unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for the Center for Advanced Dentistry at a launch event held in the Shangri-La at the Fort.

Following the event's conclusion, Marian was asked about her hopes for Philippine cinema after the box-office success of "Rewind," her movie with real-life husband Dingdong Dantes. "Rewind" is now the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time, raking in over P1 billion in worldwide sales as of April 2024. 

"Ipagdarasal pa rin natin na mabuhay pa rin ang lahat ng pelikulang Pilipino kasi 'yan naman ang gusto natin, maibalik 'yan sa mga tao," Marian said. "For sure, siguro babalik at babalik 'yan."

Her next movie after "Rewind" is this year's Cinemalaya entry "Balota," directed by "Liway" and "Bar Boys" filmmaker Kip Oebenda.

She had previously appeared in the 2013 Cinemalaya film "Ekstra," which was top-billed by Vilma Santos-Recto.

The actress will portray a teacher serving in the elections where she will run "into the wilderness with a ballot box, the last copy of the election results when violence in their town erupts."

Marian expressed her excitement for the film's release as it marks many firsts for her as an actress, including having no makeup or a stunt double.

She said the director Kip did not want her to have any makeup, and the movie will have her delivering lines she does not often say in soap operas.

"Ito 'yung rurok ko ata ng fight scene na hindi ako nagpa-double so ang dami-dami kong sugat!" Marian quipped. "Okay lang! Gagaling at gagaling din naman 'yun, ang importante nabigay ko 100%."

The actress ended contemplating about her experience with Kip made her want to attempt another Cinemalaya film in the future.

This year's Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival runs from August 2 to 11.

