Carla Abellana calls out 'fake news' about her, ex Tom Rodriguez

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Carla Abellana called out an online site that claimed it has a source who talked about the possible reconciliation between her and ex-husband Tom Rodriguez.

In her Instagram Story, Carla posted the screenshot of the article, strongly denying it.

"Eh, kung kasuhan ko na lang kayo at 'yang 'source' ninyo ng libel?" Carla captioned her Instagram story.

According to the article, the source alleged that Carla and Tom have been "talking again."

The source mentioned Rey "PJ" Abellana, Carla's father.

"What changed? According to insiders close to the Abellana family, PJ's heart softened after seeing how much Carla still cared for Tom, even after everything," part of the article read.

The source alleged that Tom has reached out to Carla. Tom is back in the Philippines and has appeared in several GMA-7 shows.

Last year, Carla said in her interview with Boy Abunda that she and Tom are already divorced.

"We are divorced. Recognized na po 'yan ng court, local court po natin dito," she said.

RELATED: Carla Abellana reveals she is already in menopausal stage at 37