Judy Ann Santos hopes to join MMFF, star in Chito Roño horror movie

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 8, 2024 | 5:47pm
Judy Ann Santos hopes to join MMFF, star in Chito Roño horror movie
Judy Ann Santos
MANILA, Philippines — Judy Ann Santos hopes that she would be able to screen her movie at this year's 50th Metro Manila Film Festival. 

The actress was among the featured Tasteblazers at yesterday's Maggi and Nestle Cream Food Creator Launch held in Taguig City. 

Judy Ann sat at the panel with her fellow Maggi endorsers host Melai Cantiveros and reel love team partenrs David Licauco and Barbie Forteza. 

They talked about their comfort food and their journey as they try their hand at cooking and preparing food themselves using the brand's products. 

Apart from these, they were also asked for their upcoming projects. Judy Ann, a prominent figure in Philippine TV and films in the past decades, revealed several exciting projects for her fans to look out for. 

She thanked those who tuned in to the new season of her YouTube cooking show "Judy Ann's Kitchen," where the recent viral reunion of her "Gimik" co-stars, including Jolina Magdangal, Marvin Agustin, Dominic Ochoa and Mylene Dizon, took place while they cooked dishes over catching up on each other's lives. 

"Thanks for those who appreciated the 'Gimik' reunion that happened in 'Judy Ann's Kitchen,'" the actress said. 

She also revealed that she will be joining the latest season of "Bagman," starring Arjo Atayde. She is set to portray the president of the Philippines on the upcoming series. 

Judy Ann will also be seen on the Filipino adaptation of the French series "Call My Agent." The actress will star in Erik Matti's adaptation titled "Call My Manager." 

Apart from these series, Judy Ann is excited for her big screen return, with a movie with notable filmmaker Chito S. Roño. 

"And hopefully for MMFF, I'll be having an entry, hopefully with Chito Roño." 

"After five years, ngayon lang ulit ako gagawa ng pelikula, but after almost two decades, ngayon lang ako ulit gagawa ng horror so medyo exciting," she said. 

Judy Ann's last movie was the Brillante Mendoza 2019 film "Mindanao." Similarly, the last TV show she was seen was on "Ang Probinsyano," where she was introduced as among the guest characters in 2019. 

