Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon are now married

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 9, 2024 | 7:02pm
Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon are now married
Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon tie the knot on June 9, 2024.
Thess Gubi via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon got married earlier today in a private ceremony in Cavite. 

Star Magic's Thess Gubi posted on her Instagram story the wedding photos of Carlo and Charlie. 

"Congrats my loves," Thess wrote, with the hashtag "#KarloikohanniApril."

ABS-CBN reported that ABS-CBN Chief Executive Officer and President Carlo Katigbak, Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN Board of Directors member Charo Santos-Concio, Maricel Soriano, Olivia Lamasan, Vilma Santos-Recto, Veronique del Rosario-Corpuz of Viva, Star Magic Head Laurenti Dyogi, Senator Bong Revilla and his wife Lani Mercado and Beautederm's Rhea Tan are principal sponsors. 

Kapamilya stars Sue Ramirez was the maid of honor, while Belle Mariano and Kaila Estrada were bridesmaids. Actors Ketchup Eusebio and Ramon Bautista were the groomsmen. 

Elisse Joson was the veil bearer, Alexa Ilacad was the cord bearer and Loisa Andalio was the candle bearer. 

Charlie admitted that she and Carlo were in a relationship last July 2023, after photos of them together began circulating on social media. 

RELATED: 'First time ko sinabi 'yan': Charlie Dizon reveals how Carlo Aquino became her boyfriend

