'First time ko sinabi 'yan': Charlie Dizon reveals how Carlo Aquino became her boyfriend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 21, 2023 | 4:00pm
Lovers Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon
Charlie Dizon via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Charlie Dizon revealed that she's now officially in a relationship with fellow actor Carlo Aquino.

In TV5 morning show "Gud Morning Kapatid," Charlie and Joseph Marco promoted their upcoming series "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso." 

The hosts showed photos on screen as they described it. 

When Carlo showed on the screen, Charlie said, "Opo, boyfriend ko po siya.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Carlo Aquino (@jose_liwanag)

“Ay, first time ko sinabi sa inyo 'yan,” she added. 

Charlie also said what she thought why she and Carlo clicked with each other. 

“Paano nag-click? 'Di ko alam, e, kasi makuwento talaga akong tao. Tapos siya 'yung tahimik, so siguro du'n, na-balance,” she said. 

Dating rumors between the two began when Charlie posted a photo of her, together with Carlo and her friends. They were seen getting cozy with each other. They were also seen hanging out in a restaurant in La Union recently.

Before the trending photos began circulated, Carlo's ex-partner, Trina Candaza, confirmed their breakup. They have a two-year-old daughter named Mithi.

RELATED: 'Kinikilala ko si Charlie': Carlo Aquino says he is 'getting to know' Charlie Dizon

