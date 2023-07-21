'First time ko sinabi 'yan': Charlie Dizon reveals how Carlo Aquino became her boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Charlie Dizon revealed that she's now officially in a relationship with fellow actor Carlo Aquino.

In TV5 morning show "Gud Morning Kapatid," Charlie and Joseph Marco promoted their upcoming series "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."

The hosts showed photos on screen as they described it.

When Carlo showed on the screen, Charlie said, "Opo, boyfriend ko po siya.”

“Ay, first time ko sinabi sa inyo 'yan,” she added.

Charlie also said what she thought why she and Carlo clicked with each other.

“Paano nag-click? 'Di ko alam, e, kasi makuwento talaga akong tao. Tapos siya 'yung tahimik, so siguro du'n, na-balance,” she said.

Dating rumors between the two began when Charlie posted a photo of her, together with Carlo and her friends. They were seen getting cozy with each other. They were also seen hanging out in a restaurant in La Union recently.

Before the trending photos began circulated, Carlo's ex-partner, Trina Candaza, confirmed their breakup. They have a two-year-old daughter named Mithi.

RELATED: 'Kinikilala ko si Charlie': Carlo Aquino says he is 'getting to know' Charlie Dizon