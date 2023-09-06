Ronnie Liang records OPM classic, completes Philippine army advance course

Ronnie Liang has mastered the art of striking a balance between being an artist and an army reservist. He gifts his fans by releasing the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) song, Ngayon at Kailanman, originally sung by Basil Valdez. He recently finished the Adjutant General Service Officer Advance Course, which gave him new insights about military science.

Ronnie Liang continues to broaden his horizons as an artist, an army reservist, and a pilot. He is doing it with commitment and gusto. The Viva singer-actor has mustered the courage to foray into new endeavors and mastered the art of finding a balance between them.

“It was my dream to record the song,” said Ronnie about releasing his version and rendition of the Basil Valdez hit, Ngayon at Kailanman, which is available in all digital platforms, in a recent one-on-one with The STAR. “The first time I met him was when I was a regular at A.S.A.P. and then, I would sing it and his other songs in my shows and concerts. Pangarap kong maka-pag-record ng song niya, parang Ronnie Liang sings Basil Valdez.”

This favorite ditty of Ronnie has become a staple and requested one in every debut or wedding he graces. The balladeer, who is behind the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) song Ngiti, takes delight in giving his own interpretation of such a classic.

He shared that his audience is a mix of millennials and the young-at-heart, and he has proven it “when I got invited to perform in events held in such venues as Marriott and Okada.”

“When I sang it, people were shouting (at the end of the performance) and cheering even from the moment I sang the first line, ‘Ngayon at kailanman,’” added he.

After his performance, he would learn that it was the wedding song of couples from the crowd.

The artist also said that he dedicates the song to his followers, who give his collection of tunes a listen and continue to support him.

“Hopefully, kapag nasa airline na ako, I would be playing my songs,” said Ronnie, a licensed private pilot, who is fulfilling the requirements of becoming a commercial pilot.

According to him, flying an airplane is a form of relaxation because he gets to see the sky, and appreciate the beautiful scenery below from a different perspective, if one may add.

Away from the limelight and also while on the ground, Ronnie is a reservist with the rank of first lieutenant, who has joined fellow men in uniform in responding to the call of humanitarian service and assistance.

“Hatid sundo sa mga health workers natin (We would pick them up and bring them home),” he said of his duty during the pandemic and disaster efforts. “(We were at the) checkpoint, would distribute relief goods, do packing, and help local stranded individuals. It’s a humbling experience, life-changing actually. It has opened my eyes on what’s really happening on the ground.”

His work can be seen as a way of advocating volunteerism among his kababayan and encouraging them to help and come together.

Ronnie took the Adjutant General Service Officer Advance Course at the Training and Doctrine Commitment of the Philippine Army in May and completed it last month. It gave him a better grasp of military science and doctrine as well as the opportunity to research about the readiness and deployment of the reservists in times of need to defend their country.

Aside from this, he is also pursuing his PhD in Security Development Administration. Ronnie earned his Master’s Degree in Management major in National Security Administration and Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Philippine Christian University and Holy Angel University, respectively.

His interest in being an army reservist began when he volunteered to perform before Marawi evacuees back in 2019. From there, he further realized the value of serving others. Thus, he decided to enroll in military training for reservists. His first mission, as you might have guessed, was the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

And then, Ronnie established his Project Ngiti foundation to help children with cleft lip and palate, and give them the smiles they deserve. This advocacy started with his birthday celebration in TV5’s Sing Galing, in which a teenager with such a condition was given help. Ronnie and his team have since partnered with doctors and he wishes to have physician partners nationwide so that beneficiaries do not need to go to Manila. The artist is grateful for everyone’s contribution and God’s goodness, as well as thankful to Viva for supporting his endeavors.

Another project with the backing of Viva is Ronnie’s concert on Nov. 10 at the Grand Hyatt Manila. The theme revolves around Ronnie Liang in love and on the runway. “The highlight is the concert, which is for the benefit of the Ronnie Liang Foundation,” said he. “There’s also a fashion show.”

Expect a glittery musical showcase with Ronnie, who will sing his signature songs and tunes from different singers.

So far, the journey of singer-pilot Ronnie as army reservist-turned-advocate boils down to one thing. “I just want to help and contribute,” he said.