Geneva Cruz recommends becoming a reservist

Reservist Geneva Cruz cannot be any prouder that she gets to perform for the Philippine Air Force on their 74th anniversary, via Axel (Accelerate) PAF on June 23 at The Theatre at Solaire, with Randy Santiago, Raymond Lauchengco, Gino Padilla and Roselle Nava

While everyone was not looking, singer-actress Geneva Cruz signed up as a reservist of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) after being recruited by her Smokey Mountain friend, second lieutenant Tony Lambino, last year.

“We went to the mountains where we had our training for four months,” Geneva told The Philippine STAR. “That’s what excites me because I’m learning a lot with my training in the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

“I joined the reservist because I want to help, without entering politics. We go on medical missions, join the manpower and assist in many places around the Philippines and encourage more Filipinos.”

Up to this day, Geneva joins the regular classes as reservist. “That’s what excites me because I learn a lot just being with the PAF,” she beamed. “They treat me equally even if I’m a lady. They respect me, but we do things equally.”

Geneva at 47: ‘I feel very strong not only physically, but also emotionally.’

Geneva remains very agile and active more than three decades after she joined the entertainment industry as a female soloist of Smokey Mountain quartet, with Lambino, Jeffrey Hidalgo and James Coronel.

“It’s not just dancing with me now,” Geneva said. “I run. I do taekwondo. I do marathon. At 47, I have become this strong woman. Strong not just on the inside but even on the outside.”

GENEVA CRUZ’S FACEBOOK PAGE With fellow reservists Arci Muñoz and Ronnie Liang.

John Vic de Guzman of GMA 7’s Abot-Kamay ng Pangarap is one of Geneva’s best friends who is with her in the PAF.

“During one of our trainings, he was the one who helped me carry my back pack when I could no longer go on. So he was carrying two back packs and M-16s. We were training in the mountains of Clark,” she shared.

“Very physical. We were there for five days. No bathroom privileges. I have more energy now. I noticed I don’t easily get tired singing and dancing. I recommend this to other artists, although we’re volunteers. They get scared.”

Geneva is just a proud Filipino. She had a chance to become an American citizen. Both her children are, but she merely remained a green card holder.

“I recommend this, becoming a reservist,” she insisted. “My purpose has always been to help other people. Growing up in Tondo, Manila, it gives me joy seeing the street children. That’s what I really love.”

She now gets to hold a gun as a reservist, although she doesn’t own one. “As long as I know how to use a gun, I’m safe,” she said. “Although I know nobody should be safe if he doesn’t own a gun. To be safe and secure. But I know how to use a gun. Any type of gun.”

Now that she’s in her 40s, Geneva cannot be more thankful that she is part of Bong Revilla’s new GMA action-comedy sitcom, Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis, where she is the main villain.

“I get to use a gun there and do action,” Geneva said. “Action star ang role ko sa sitcom. I get to use my training sa PAF. Fire a gun, load a gun, I can readily do that.”

“I feel empowered. I feel very strong not only physically, but also emotionally.”

Geneva cannot be any prouder that she gets to perform for the PAF on their 74th anniversary, so the concert, Axel (Accelerate) PAF, is doubly special for her. Also featured are Randy Santiago, Raymond Lauchengco, Gino Padilla and Roselle Nava.

The show happens on June 23 at The Theatre at Solaire. The artists will do more production numbers together. Calvin Murphy Neria directs.