Dingdong Dantes attends turnover ceremony at Russian Ambassador's residence

Held at official residence of the Ambassador of Russian Federation to the Philippines H.E. Marat Pavlov, the event was also graced by Dingdong Dantes, Naval Reserve Command Major Gen. Joseph Cuison and other personnel

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Dingdong Dantes, a Philippine Navy reservist, attended the turnover ceremony of the artwork for the "Bridging Horizons: Naval Cultural Exchange Thru Arts" project.

Held at official residence of the Ambassador of Russian Federation to the Philippines H.E. Marat Pavlov, the event was also graced by Naval Reserve Command Major Gen. Joseph Cuison and other personnel from Naval Reserve Center Commander-National Capital Region, Naval Forces Reserve National Capital Region and Marine Affiliated Reserve Combat Service Support Battalion-Frontliners Brotherhood Inc. (MARCSSBN-FBI) thru the Naval Reserve Public Affairs Unit (NRPAU).

The project aims to showcase the uniqueness, beauty, and importance of our heritage and culture while fostering artistic and cultural interactions in order to assist and strengthen national diplomatic endeavors and to aid in the military arts, cultural diplomacy, and to support our country's civil-military operations while acting as forums and hubs for activities that encourage the exchange of concepts, knowledge, music, artwork, and other aspects of culture with individuals from many nations and backgrounds.

It shall aid also in creating the foundation for the Philippine Navy's goal of being a cutting-edge, multifunctional force by 2028. In a message, the Philippine Navy Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci conveyed the two nations' long-standing relationship and expressed optimism that the initiative's success would serve as a bridge to bring them together.

RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards, DongYan to receive Box Office honors