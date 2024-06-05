^

SB19, Olivia Rodrigo among 2024 Kids' Choice Awards nominees

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 5, 2024 | 5:41pm
SB19, Olivia Rodrigo among 2024 Kids' Choice Awards nominees
SB19 members (from left) Justin, Stell, Pablo, Ken and Josh.
SB19 via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 is nominated for Favorite Asian Act at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

SB19 is up against K-pop boy band Enhypen, Japanese girl group NiziU, young Malaysian singer Iman Troye and Indonesian actress-singer Tiara Andini.

While SB19 is the only nominee from the Philippines, individuals with Filipino heritage received nominations.

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo has four nominations: Favorite Female Artist, her sophomore album "Guts" for Favorite Album, her "Guts World Tour" for Favorite Ticket of the Year, and Favorite Female TV Star (Kids) for her role as Nini in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

Filipino-American content creator and singer Bella Poarch will hope to defend her win last year for Favorite Social Music Star against the likes of Addison Rae, Madison Beer, David Kushner, Djo, and Paul Russell.

Filipino-Canadian actor Gordon Cormier is up for Favorite Male TV Star (Family) for playing the titular character in "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and Filipino-American Hailee Steinfeld is nominated for Favorite Female Voice From An Animated Movie for Gwen Stacy in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and the movie "Barbie" lead all nominees with six nods each.

This year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards is the ceremony's 37th edition and will be dedicated to the silver anniversary of "Spongebob Squarepants."

With Spongebob (voiced by Tom Kenny) and his friend Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) on hosting duties, it will be the first time the event will be helmed by a virtual host.

The ceremony will take place on July 13 (July 14 in the Philippines), the first time it will be held outside of March or April.

