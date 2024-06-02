Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this June 2024

Clockwise from left: 'The Acolyte,' 'Inside Out 2,' '1521,' 'Bridgerton'

MANILA, Philippines — Just like that, the first half of 2024 is coming to an end and the weather is beginning to shift.

Crazy as the forecast is, what's certain is the arrival of exciting movies and television shows to watch.

There are even a number of worthwhile documentaries and the first live-action "Stars Wars" project in quite a while.

Here is a list of films and series premiering this month in local theaters and on streaming platforms:

Cinemas

"1521: The Quest for Love and Freedom" (June 5)

Directed by Michael Barder

Starring Michael Copon, Bea Alonzo, Danny Trejo, Hector David Jr. and Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan

Synopsis: The delayed retelling of the Battle of Mactan, where a young native falls in love with a Spanish soldier in Ferdinand Magellan's army.

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" (June 5)

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio and Joe Pantoliano

Synopsis: Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett investigate corruption within the Miami PD when their late captain is posthumously accused of being involved with the Romanian Mafia, but a set-up turns them into fugitives, forcing them to work outside the law in order to solve the case.

"The Watchers" (June 5)

Directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan

Starring Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouéré and Oliver Finnegan

Synopsis: An artist is stranded in a western Ireland forest and upon finding shelter becomes trapped with three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

"Glitter & Doom" (June 5)

Directed by Tom Gustafson

Starring Alex Diaz, Alan Cammish, Ming-Na Wen, Missy Pyle and Tig Notaro

Synopsis: A musician and a circus kid start a budding summer relationship filled with camping trips, late-night conversations and plenty of song and dance, set to the music of Grammy winners the Indigo Girls.

"Inside Out 2" (June 12)

Directed by Kelsey Mann

Starring Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Maye Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos and Paul Walter Hauser

Synopsis: A sequel to the Oscar-winning 2015 Pixar film that sees teenage Riley deal with a new set of emotions as she enters high school.

"A Quiet Place: Day One" (June 26)

Directed by Michael Sarnoski

Starring Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Eliane Umuhire and Djimon Hounsou

Synopsis: "A Quiet Place" prequel where a woman must survive the perils of New York City invaded by bloodthirsty alien creatures with ultrasonic sound hearing.

"Marupok AF" (June 26)

Directed by Quark Henares

Starring EJ Jallorina, Royce Cabrera and Maris Racal

Synopsis: Based on a viral true story, a hopeless romantic goes out with a seemingly perfect match but is ghosted, leading to an intricately-planned web of deceit, lies and catfishing.

"Horizon: An American Saga" (June 28)

Directed by Kevin Costner

Starring Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone, Jamie Campbell Bower and Luke Wilson

Synopsis: Spanning the four years of the American Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, the film explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won – and lost – through the blood, sweat and tears of many.

Netflix

"Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn" (June 4)

Starring Jo Koy

Synopsis: The Filipino-American's latest comedy special filmed in King's Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, where Jo Koy shares his unfiltered opinions on social media, aging and being a "zaddy."

"Under Paris" (June 5)

Directed by Xavier Gens

Starring Bérénice Bejo, Nassim Lyes, Anaïs Parello and Iñaki Lartigue

Synopsis: A brilliant but grieving scientist is forced to face her tragic past when a giant shark appears in Paris' River Seine.

"Sweet Tooth Season 3" (June 6)

Created by Jim Mickle

Starring Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Aliza Vellani and James Brolin

Synopsis: The final season of the show set in a world in which a virus has killed a majority of the world's human population, coinciding with the emergence of hybrid babies that are born with animal characteristics.

"Hit Man" (June 7)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Starring Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta, and Molly Bernard

Synopsis: An undercover police contractor poses as a reliable hitman as he tries to save a woman in need.

"Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors" (June 12)

Directed by James Tovell

Synopsis: A documentary on thousands of terracotta warriors guarding the first Chinese emperor's tomb, told through archeological evidence and reenactments.

"Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2" (June 13)

Created by Chris Van Dusen

Starring Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton

Synopsis: A continuation of the series adaptation based on Julia Quinn's books, this time on her novel "Romancing Mister Bridgerton," with Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton taking center stage.

"Ultraman: Rising" (June 14)

Directed by Shannon Tindle

Starring Christopher Sean, Gedde Watanabe, Tamlyn Tomita, Keone Young and Julia Harriman

Synopsis: A famous but egotistical baseball player lives a secret life as the giant superhero Ultraman but is forced to adopt a baby kaiju (Japanese term commonly associated with giant monsters) after defeating her mother.

"Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution" (June 18)

Directed by Page Hurwitz

Starring Lily Tomlin, Wanda Sykes, Eddie Izzard, Rosie O'Donnell, Margaret Cho and Scott Thompson

Synopsis: A documentary on exploring the history of LGBTQ+ stand-up comedy featuring personal stories from an all-star roster of performers.

"Black Barbie: A Documentary" (June 19)

Directed by Lagueria Davis

Synopsis: A documentary retelling the creation and impact of the first Black Barbie created by Mattel in 1980 through the involvement of three Black women.

"Trigger Warning" (June 18)

Directed by Mouly Surya

Starring Jessica Alba, Anthony Michael Hall, Mark Webber, Jacob Weary and Tone Bell

Synopsis: A skilled Special Forces commando takes ownership of her father's bar after he suddenly passes away, and soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.

"A Family Affair" (June 28)

Directed by Richard LaGravenese

Starring Zac Efron, Joey King, Nicole Kidman, Liza Koshy, Kathy Bates and Shirley MacLaine

Synopsis: A romantic comedy involving a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity.

Disney+

"The Acolyte" (June 4)

Created by Leslye Headland

Starring Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Synopsis: During the end of the High Republic era of "Star Wars" — a century before "The Phantom Menace" — a respected Jedi Master investigates a series of crimes that bring him into conflict with a former Padawan learner and reveals sinister forces.

