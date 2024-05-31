Belle Mariano to stage birthday concert in July

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Belle Mariano will hold a birthday concert in July in The Theater at Solaire, a month after she turns 22 years old.

Belle's management, Star Magic, confirmed on social media that the "Believe: The Belle Mariano Birthday Concert" will take place on July 13.

"We BElieved in her from the very BEginning..." Star Magic said in its announcement. "So, are you ready for the BEst party ever with Belle?"

The actress herself posted the announcement on her own social media accounts, "Are you ready for the BEst party? To all the beloved, start BElieving."

Seating arrangements and ticket prices will be announced at a later date.

Earlier this year, music producer Roxy Liquigan teased that a birthday concert for Belle was in the works. Belle turns 22 on June 10.

Belle recently wrapped up the series "Can't Buy Me Love," opposite her love team partner Donny Pangilinan, who was also her co-star in "He's Into Her," "An Inconvenient Love" and "James and Pat and Dave."

