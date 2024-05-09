'Case closed': Belle Mariano bids farewell to Caroline Tiu

MANILA, Philippines — Belle Mariano bids farewell to her Caroline Tiu character on the hit series "Can't Buy Me Love."

The young actress posted the behind-the-scenes photos of the series on Instagram.

"Case closed," she captioned her post.

"Will forever be grateful for going through this journey, we’ve created a family. To our Directors, Cast, the Production, Crew, and to everyone that supported 'Can’t Buy Me Love,' I thank you from the bottom of my heart," she added.

Belle said that the experience of filming the series will be forever in her heart.

"As Caroline would say ‘add it to my tab,’ this time I say ‘add this to my memories.’ One of the biggest lessons I learned as Ling is that Money can buy temporary happiness, but it Can’t Buy Me Love," she said.

"Caroline Tiu aka. ShingaLing signing off," she added.

The hit series is now on its finale week.

