Belle Mariano renewed as Shein Filipina ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Belle Mariano had a message for her fellow women this Women's Month.

At her contract renewal as international lifestyle brand Shein's Filipina ambassador, Belle advised women to explore more out of their comfort zone.

"It just doesn't go with my generation, it's for all generation. I would say, not to be afraid to get out of the box, to get out of you comfort zone," she said.

"I think what I love about Shein is also somehow advocates self-love. That's what I love about it and I personally, myself, I get be more confident when I style myself, express myself.

"Just love yourself. Kung sa'n ka komportable and confident," said Belle, whose summer must-haves, she told Philstar.com, are dresses. — Photos, video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

