LIST: FAMAS Awards 2024 winners

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 27, 2024 | 12:29pm
Piolo Pascual in 'Mallari'
Warner Bros. Pictures, Star Cinema

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo bagged the Best Actress Award at the recently concluded Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards 2024 last night.

Piolo Pascual and Alfred Vargas won the Best Actor award for "Mallari" and "Pieta," respectively. 

Here is the list of winners for the 2024 FAMAS Awards:

Best Picture: "Mallari"

Best Actor: Piolo Pascual ("Mallari") and Alfred Vargas ("Pieta")

Best Actress: Kathryn Bernardo ("A Very Good Girl")

Best Director: Louie Ignacio ("Papa Mascot")

Best Supporting Actor: LA Santos ("In His Mother's Eyes")

Best Supporting Actress: Gloria Diaz ("Mallari")

Best Child Actor: Euwenn Mikael Aleta ("Firefly")

Best Child Actress: Elia Ilano ("Ghost Tales")

Best Screenplay" Enrico Santos ("Mallari")

Best Editing: Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino ("Iti Mapukpukaw")

Best Cinematography: Carlo Mendoza ("Gomburza")

Best Production Design: Marielle Hizon ("Mallari")

Best Musical Score: Teresa Barrozo ("Iti Mapukpukaw")

Best Visual Effects: "Mallari"

Best Sound: "Rewind"

Best Original Song: "Finggah Lickin'" ("Becky And Badette")

Circle of Excellence Award: Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon

Special Citation Award: Gloria Romero

Best Short Film: "Huling Sayaw ni Erlinda"

Best Documentary: "Maria"

