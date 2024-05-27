^

Entertainment

Kathryn Bernardo wins 1st Famas Best Actress award

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 27, 2024 | 9:45am
Kathryn Bernardo wins 1st Famas Best Actress award
Kathryn Bernardo
Kathryn Bernardo via X

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo bagged the Best Actress Award at the recently concluded Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards 2024 last night.

Kathryn won the award for her performance in the movie "A Very Good Girl," beating Maricel Soriano ("In His Mother's Eyes"), Charlie Dizon ("Third World Romance"), Marian Rivera ("Rewind"), Sharon Cuneta ("Family Of Two"), and Eugene Domingo ("Becky & Badette").

In her acceptance speech, Kathryn said she has no expectations from receiving any award when she accepted the film. 

"Unang-una, ang bigat pala ng ano no, ng trophy niyo. It's my first. Thank you so much po FAMAS. No'ng tinanggap ko ang pelikula na 'A Very Good Girl,' di naman ako nag-eexpect any awards or nominations. Tinanggap ko ang pelikula na to dahil naniniwala ako sa materyal, naniwala ako sa mga kasama ko. 

"Umaapaw lang po 'yung saya kasi nabigyan ako ng pagkakataon na makagawa ng ganitong klaseng pelikula na minahal at sinuportahan ng mga tao so maraming maraming salamat. 

"This movie is a product of hardwork, love and passion, so maraming salamat ng lahat ng sumuporta, nagbigay ng oras at lahat ng nagmahal sa pelikulang ito." 

Kathryn also shared the award with Star Cinema and co-actress Dolly de Leon. 

"Your very good girl, very happy girl tonight. Thank you so much FAMAS," she ended her speech. 

RELATED'Dreams do come true': Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards on reunion movie 'Hello, Love, Again'

vuukle comment

FAMAS

KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chelsea Manalo is on historic campaign at this year&rsquo;s Miss Universe

Chelsea Manalo is on historic campaign at this year’s Miss Universe

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
The win of Chelsea Manalo as this year’s Miss Universe Philippines was dubbed a surprise and historic by pageant enthusiasts...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Dreams do come true&rsquo;: Alden on reuniting with Kathryn after five-year wait

‘Dreams do come true’: Alden on reuniting with Kathryn after five-year wait

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 4 days ago
“It’s like a dream.” This was how Alden Richards described “Hello, Love, Again,” the upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;I&rsquo;ve changed, we all changed&rsquo;: Kathryn shares mixed emotions over reunion with Alden

‘I’ve changed, we all changed’: Kathryn shares mixed emotions over reunion with Alden

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
There are no goodbyes for the Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards team-up, only hellos.
Entertainment
fbtw
Lolit Solis holds first Birthday party at 77

Lolit Solis holds first Birthday party at 77

By Pat-P Daza | 10 hours ago
Manay Lolit Solis’ birthday is May 20 and the talent manager/entertainment news writer/talk show host turned 77 years...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lovi Poe shuttles among three countries, but Philippines is still home

Lovi Poe shuttles among three countries, but Philippines is still home

By Leah C. Salterio | 10 hours ago
Ask Lovi Poe where she lives now after she tied the knot with scientist and British film producer, Monty Blencowe, in August...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Angel Aquino shares her true heritage; reacts to IMDB profile
Exclusive

Angel Aquino shares her true heritage; reacts to IMDB profile

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 1 hour ago
This Mother’s Month and National Heritage Month, Philstar.com is doing a series of mini-stories featuring the talented...
Entertainment
fbtw
Elisse Joson on McCoy de Leon's 'Batang Quiapo' character: 'Nakakainis na nakaka-proud'

Elisse Joson on McCoy de Leon's 'Batang Quiapo' character: 'Nakakainis na nakaka-proud'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 hours ago
Even Elisse Joson cannot hide her irritation over McCoy de Leon's TV character, David, on the hit action drama "FPJ's Batang...
Entertainment
fbtw
Diddy's ex Cassie says 'open your heart to believing victims the 1st time'

Diddy's ex Cassie says 'open your heart to believing victims the 1st time'

By Agence France-Presse | 17 hours ago
Singer Casandra Ventura said Thursday — in her first comments since video emerged of her being beaten by rap mogul and...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Genre-defining' slasher 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' turns 50

'Genre-defining' slasher 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' turns 50

By Agence France-Presse | 18 hours ago
It's celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, a half-century in which it has been the benchmark for a subgenre of horror...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with