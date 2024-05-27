Kathryn Bernardo wins 1st Famas Best Actress award

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo bagged the Best Actress Award at the recently concluded Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards 2024 last night.

Kathryn won the award for her performance in the movie "A Very Good Girl," beating Maricel Soriano ("In His Mother's Eyes"), Charlie Dizon ("Third World Romance"), Marian Rivera ("Rewind"), Sharon Cuneta ("Family Of Two"), and Eugene Domingo ("Becky & Badette").

In her acceptance speech, Kathryn said she has no expectations from receiving any award when she accepted the film.

"Unang-una, ang bigat pala ng ano no, ng trophy niyo. It's my first. Thank you so much po FAMAS. No'ng tinanggap ko ang pelikula na 'A Very Good Girl,' di naman ako nag-eexpect any awards or nominations. Tinanggap ko ang pelikula na to dahil naniniwala ako sa materyal, naniwala ako sa mga kasama ko.

"Umaapaw lang po 'yung saya kasi nabigyan ako ng pagkakataon na makagawa ng ganitong klaseng pelikula na minahal at sinuportahan ng mga tao so maraming maraming salamat.

"This movie is a product of hardwork, love and passion, so maraming salamat ng lahat ng sumuporta, nagbigay ng oras at lahat ng nagmahal sa pelikulang ito."

Kathryn also shared the award with Star Cinema and co-actress Dolly de Leon.

"Your very good girl, very happy girl tonight. Thank you so much FAMAS," she ended her speech.

