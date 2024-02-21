Liza Soberano remembers AJ Perez, got 'scary' messages from actor's Twitter after his death

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano revealed that she created her Twitter account because of the late actor AJ Perez.

In her recent interview with "One Down," Liza admitted that she's a big fan of AJ.

"I was a huge fan of AJ Perez because I have watched him in this one teleseryes called 'Sabel.' And it was very unfortunate that he passed away," she said.

"And that was the reason why I created my Twitter because I wanted to have some sort of memory of him, so I followed him," she added.

Liza said that she wished to work with AJ but he died. She also said that he passed on the place where AJ died and saw the crushed car where the actor died.

"The day he passed away, I was on my way, because I lived in Pangasinan at that time and I actually passed by his accident. And that was the day that I auditioned for the first time ever to be, like, an artista," she said.

"It was crazy. And I didn't know it was him. There's an ABS-CBN van, and it was, like, smashed," she added.

Liza admitted that she cried when she heard the news of AJ's passing.

"I get to my VTR, and then my road manager at the time, he was, like, 'Namatay si AJ Perez.' I was, like, 'No! He can't be dead, it's not real!'" she said.

"And then I started crying and I was, like, 'I wanna go to his wake.' And then my family was, like, 'He doesn't know you'."

Liza then recalled that she eventually became friends with AJ's family when she started receiving messages from the dead actor's social media account.

"It was strange because I started receiving messages from him after he had passed away and, first, I was scared of, like, checking it because I was, like, 'What’s going on?'"

"And then eventually, I came to it and then I checked the message. It was messages from his family.

"But it was always very scary when I would receive notifications from AJ Perez. But, yeah, I became friends with his younger brother, Gelo, and his family. Eventually, I was introduced to them."

AJ passed away at the age of 18 on April 2011 in a vehicular accident.

