^

Entertainment

Liza Soberano remembers AJ Perez, got 'scary' messages from actor's Twitter after his death

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 21, 2024 | 12:08pm
Liza Soberano remembers AJ Perez, got 'scary' messages from actor's Twitter after his death
Liza Soberano
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano revealed that she created her Twitter account because of the late actor AJ Perez. 

In her recent interview with "One Down," Liza admitted that she's a big fan of AJ. 

"I was a huge fan of AJ Perez because I have watched him in this one teleseryes called 'Sabel.' And it was very unfortunate that he passed away," she said. 

"And that was the reason why I created my Twitter because I wanted to have some sort of memory of him, so I followed him," she added. 

Liza said that she wished to work with AJ but he died. She also said that he passed on the place where AJ died and saw the crushed car where the actor died.

"The day he passed away, I was on my way, because I lived in Pangasinan at that time and I actually passed by his accident. And that was the day that I auditioned for the first time ever to be, like, an artista," she said. 

"It was crazy. And I didn't know it was him. There's an ABS-CBN van, and it was, like, smashed," she added. 

Liza admitted that she cried when she heard the news of AJ's passing. 

"I get to my VTR, and then my road manager at the time, he was, like, 'Namatay si AJ Perez.' I was, like, 'No! He can't be dead, it's not real!'" she said. 

"And then I started crying and I was, like, 'I wanna go to his wake.' And then my family was, like, 'He doesn't know you'."

Liza then recalled that she eventually became friends with AJ's family when she started receiving messages from the dead actor's social media account. 

"It was strange because I started receiving messages from him after he had passed away and, first, I was scared of, like, checking it because I was, like, 'What’s going on?'"

"And then eventually, I came to it and then I checked the message. It was messages from his family.

"But it was always very scary when I would receive notifications from AJ Perez. But, yeah, I became friends with his younger brother, Gelo, and his family. Eventually, I was introduced to them."

AJ passed away at the age of 18 on April 2011 in a vehicular accident. 

RELATEDLiza Soberano changed her skincare routine to adapt to Hollywood weather

vuukle comment

AJ PEREZ

LIZA SOBERANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dominic Roque addresses issues on condo, gas station, prenup with Bea Alonzo

Dominic Roque addresses issues on condo, gas station, prenup with Bea Alonzo

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Actor Dominic Roque issued a statement to address several issues brought up by veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Gusto ko rin magpabebe': Why Beauty Gonzalez doesn't want to have kids anymore

'Gusto ko rin magpabebe': Why Beauty Gonzalez doesn't want to have kids anymore

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Beauty Gonzalez revealed that she doesn't want to have a baby anymore. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Time to shut up': Boy Abunda on Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque's statement about confirming breakup without consent

'Time to shut up': Boy Abunda on Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque's statement about confirming breakup without consent

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Kapuso host Boy Abunda refused to comment on ex-couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque's statement about their breakup.
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes witness Senate pass Eddie Garcia bill, honor 'Rewind'

Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes witness Senate pass Eddie Garcia bill, honor 'Rewind'

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
The Eddie Garcia bill passed the Senate on final reading with several celebrities present, including Iza Calzado, Ricky Davao,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Back to the &lsquo;90s: Rivermaya holds epic reunion concert

Back to the ‘90s: Rivermaya holds epic reunion concert

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
Rivermaya's Bamboo Mañalac, Rico Blanco, Mark Escueta, and Nathan Azarcon started their reunion concert at the SMDC...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Miss Universe queens support Paula Shugart vs pageant's Thai owner

Miss Universe queens support Paula Shugart vs pageant's Thai owner

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Miss Universe queens showed their support to the organization's former president Paula Shugart in her battle against the pageant's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista explains dad's absence at vows renewal with Chiz Escudero
play

Heart Evangelista explains dad's absence at vows renewal with Chiz Escudero

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Kapuso star Heart Evangelista explained why her dad Rey Ongpauco failed to attend again at his daughter's renewal of vows...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino in 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' teaser

Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino in 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' teaser

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
The first teaser for the upcoming Filipino adaptation of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim" dropped exclusively on Viu.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Forever sounds good': Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo now engaged

'Forever sounds good': Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo now engaged

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Celebrity pair Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo have officially announced their engagement.
Entertainment
fbtw
Filmmaker Tikoy Aguiluz passes away at 72

Filmmaker Tikoy Aguiluz passes away at 72

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Renowned filmmaker Tikoy Aguiluz passed away at the age of 72. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with