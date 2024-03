'Tag ko si Kuya Ogie': Mariel Rodriguez reacts to Robin Padilla, Regine Velasquez kissing video

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Mariel Rodriguez reacted to her husband Robin Padilla and Regine Velasquez's viral kissing video on social media.

In the old video re-circulated on social media, Regine and Robin were seen kissing on stage in front of their fans.

Mariel said that she shared the video because a lot of social media users tagged her in the post.

“Ang daming nag tag sakin. Mas madami pa nag-tag sakin dito kesa sa IV drip. Oh ayan masaya na kayo? Ako na nag share… happy? Happy na ba lahat?" Mariel wrote.

“Tag ko na din si kuya Ogie Alcasid kasi dalawa kami tag niyo. YEHEY!!!!" she added, with laughing emojis.

Mariel’s post now has over 100,000 laughing emojis as reactions.

