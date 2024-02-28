'Drip, drip!': Mariel Rodriguez pokes fun at controversial IV drip session in Senate

Mariel Rodriguez conducting an IV drip session in the Senate office of her husband Robin Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla touched on her controversial intravenous infusion or IV drip session last week in the Senate, reiterating she had no ill intentions at the time.

Last week, Mariel witnessed the Senate passing on third reading the Eddie Garcia Bill, co-authored by her husband Robin Padlla.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Mariel shared photos of herself conducting an IV drip session in Robin's office while waiting for the Senate session to begin.

Mariel quickly drew flak for her actions and she has since apologized for the incident.

"My intent was just to inspire others that even amid various activities or wherever they are, they can still prioritize their health by taking vitamins," Mariel said in a released statement. "I want to extend my sincerest apologies… We uphold the Senate’s dignity and integrity. Thank you for your understanding."

In a recent live selling on her Instagram, Mariel again addressed the controversial IV drip session and the reasons why she conducted it in the Senate.

Mariel Padilla addresses her controversial Vitamin-C Drip in the senate during her IG live. (4/4) pic.twitter.com/BXFXshbkHy — Gretchen Fullido (@gretsfullido) February 24, 2024

Mariel explained that as a full-time mom and online seller, she rarely frequents going to the Senate but only did so last week to support Robin and the passage of the Eddie Garcia Bill.

She then said that for weeks now, she has been taking a Vitamin C drip, not glutathione, which according to Mariel was mistakenly circulated when the issue went viral.

In the original deleted post, Mariel did not mention glutathione or Vitamin C, only that the drip helps in collagen production, whitening, energy, metabolism, and immunity.

"Never kong intention na mambastos or whatever, my intention was to show that no matter how busy we are dapat pina-prioritize pa rin natin ang paglalagay ng bitamina sa ating katawan," Mariel reiterated.

The host-actress admitted she did not think there was any wrongdoing because she was in her husband's office which she viewed as a safe space.

Out of respect for the negative reactions, Mariel quickly took down her posts. The company that Mariel organized the session with also took down a video of her it posted on Instagram.

Mariel repeated she never mentioned she was taking glutathione, and the only reason she did the IV drip session at the Senate was because she already scheduled an appointment at home but could not leave the government building yet so she opted to do it in Robin's office.

Following the clarifications, Mariel went back to her live selling, "'Yung mga gusto mag-hate pa diyan, okay go!"

She continued reading comments fans and noticed one complimenting her necklace, "Hinuhulugan pa, hindi pa fully paid. Drops drops... or other words, dripping! Drip drip!"

Senate Ethics Committee chairperson Senator Nancy Binay previously mentioned being bothered by Mariel's action in the Senate, saying that the incident involves the issues of "conduct, integrity, and reputation of the Institution and matters that concern health and safety."

