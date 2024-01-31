Meet Kiara Dario, the newest Gigi Van Tranh of ‘Miss Saigon’

MANILA, Philippines — Kiara Dario is stepping into the role of Gigi Van Tranh for the upcoming Manila run of “Miss Saigon” at The Theatre at Solaire in March.

My previous collaboration with Kiara traces back to 2022 when we shared the stage at the Maybank Theater during the Trumpets Musical’s “Joseph The Dreamer,” where she skillfully portrayed Potiphar’s Wife.

Prior to her departure from Manila to Adelaide, Australia for training last year, she mesmerized audiences as Snow White in “Snow White and The Prince” at Repertory Philippines.

The revelation of her playing Gigi has sparked curiosity within the theater community, but personally, I’m not surprised. Kiara’s undeniable talent, showcased in years of hard work, has rightfully earned her this opportunity.

Beyond her skill, her youthful age of 24 and captivating looks position her for a promising and enduring career in the industry.

Let’s dive into those questions and get to know Kiara Dario, the newest Gigi Van Tranh in “Miss Saigon” Manila.

Can you share with us your “Miss Saigon” journey, from how you were cast in your role to your experience today?

“I first auditioned for ‘Miss Saigon’ in 2016 during the Manila open call when I was 18 years old. Although I didn’t make it past the initial round and was even cut during my song, that experience changed my life; it was when I realized that theater was my life’s joy.

“Fast forward to October 2023 when I received a call from GMG Productions asking for a video audition, specifically for the role of Gigi. I was among a handful of girls from Manila who submitted a video, and in early November, I was the only one who was asked to fly to Melbourne for an in-person callback.

“The Melbourne trip was nothing short of a whirlwind. With a tight timeframe, I just had a few days to secure my visa and hop on a plane to catch the creative team. We planned a Zoom audition as a contingency, but as fate would have it, my visa was approved just as I entered the meeting.

“The producers asked, ‘Can we get you on a plane tonight?’ Within hours, I found myself on a 10-hour flight to another continent, to a country I’d never even visited before, fortunate to have secured a last-minute seat.

From left: That’s me as auctioneer with Aldo Vencilao and Kiara Dario, who play Mr. Potiphar and Mrs. Potiphar, respectively.

“I arrived in Melbourne and watched ‘Miss Saigon’ for the first time that night. The next morning was my audition, immediately after which the creative team had to catch their flights back to their home bases. I kept thinking what a buzzer-beater this audition was. If something had gone a little wrong, I wouldn’t have made it.

“During my solo flight back home, I felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude that brought me to tears. I felt this crazy connection to my destiny, as if all the forces of the universe were conspiring to get me in that room. It was an inexplicable feeling that there was a plan for my life, whether or not I would get the part. My gut told me this was a pivotal moment, a sneak peek into something special about to unfold in my life.

“A few weeks later, the call came offering me the role of Gigi for the international tour, and I was in shock! I messaged my family while I was crying at the back of a motorcycle taxi, and everyone was ecstatic! In January, I flew to Adelaide for rehearsals — my first time participating in an international show, living independently, and in an entirely different continent. The adjustment has been significant, especially with the tight timelines leading up to the transition in February for the new Asia cast.

“Navigating through this intense period of rehearsals, I’ve been pushing myself to keep pace with everyone, but thanks to the support from the company and cast, my first international living experience feels more like home. I am beyond thrilled that now I can finally share the joy of this incredible news with everyone after keeping it under wraps for months.”

How do you plan to make your character uniquely yours?

“Crafting my version of Gigi has been a challenging but rewarding journey, especially because I’ve always admired iconic Filipina Gigis like Isay Alvarez, Rachelle Ann Go, and Aicelle Santos. It definitely adds another layer of pressure knowing how beloved the ‘Miss Saigon’ alumni are.

“I appreciate the creative freedom the directors give the cast, as they always emphasize the importance of making each character uniquely ours. For my first rehearsal, music supervisor Guy Simpson (who worked with original Gigi Isay Alvarez in the Manila run) had me sing Movie In My Mind by the book, without interpretation, to remove any tendency of imitating other Gigis.

“Associate choreographer Richard Jones also allowed me to lead the movement for Gigi’s solo in The Heat Is On to make the choreography feel natural and personal. Now, slowly but surely, we are building my Gigi, built on an understanding of the text while also being true to my body and voice. I also spend a lot of time researching and doing homework to make sure everything is grounded in truth.”

Kiara as the temptress Mrs. Potiphar to Sam Concepcion as Joseph in ‘Joseph The Dreamer.’

How are you preparing physically for the vocal demands of your role?

“I’ve been undergoing vocal coaching with Caisa Borromeo, and had special sessions for my audition. Vocal coaching is one of my biggest tips for any artist of any level, because it really got my voice so fit! With my current preparation, it isn’t much different to the vocal regimen I had when I was doing theater and music in Manila — sleeping early, warming up properly, not overworking my voice.

“I also jog or do exercises while singing to train vocal stability. Oh and of course, salabat, and Tolak Angin/Lola Remedios, that I couldn’t leave Manila without, which I introduced to my international castmates who are loving as well!”

Are there any changes or new developments/stage direction in ‘Miss Saigon’?

“This is Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of ‘Miss Saigon,’ so it is very different from the original production that came to Manila in the early 2000s. The beauty of live theater is that it’s never static, and with a show with such longevity as ‘Miss Saigon,’ it’s inevitable that it will move with the changing times while still staying true to its original heart.

“It makes a big difference that this specific production is led by resident director Theresa Nguyen, who is a Vietnamese-American woman. Whether it’s new choreography or staging or more lines in Vietnamese, there’s a constant effort by the whole team to make sure this story is told with dignity, respect, and truth. Still keeping within the confines of the material, I really feel it explores more of each character’s depth.

“With Gigi in particular, her character feels much more meaty in this production, and I’m so blessed to be given many moments in the show to play around with. If you’ve been a fan of the show for decades, you’ll definitely notice a difference.”

The thespian with Neo Rivera in Repertory Philippines' ‘Snow White and The Prince.’

Do you have a personal message to the Filipino audience looking forward to watching ‘Miss Saigon’ in March?

“I’m bursting with excitement at the thought of everyone getting to experience ‘Miss Saigon’ again, especially those who were too young to catch it 20 years ago. I hope this show sparks a newfound love for the art of theater and, in turn, inspires everyone to support our vibrant local theater scene.

“I genuinely hope that ‘Miss Saigon’ allows Filipinos to feel heard, both through the powerful themes it explores and the diverse cast it showcases. The narrative hits close to home, resonating with our country’s story of survival.

“On a personal note, my journey in this industry has been a slew of rejections. I want young actors out there to know that persistence truly pays off.

“‘Miss Saigon’ holds a special place in the hearts of us Filipinos, serving as a gateway for our talent onto the global stage. I hope seeing Filipinos shine on such a massive international platform brings everyone joy, as it did to me growing up. I hope Filipinos watch the show seeing a celebration of possibilities. I hope at least one person in the audience says to themselves, ‘I can do this, too!’”