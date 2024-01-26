^

'Medical bills are getting higher': Kris Aquino says Bimby to return to Philippines to work

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 26, 2024 | 1:06pm
'Medical bills are getting higher': Kris Aquino says Bimby to return to Philippines to work
Kris Aquino bidding farewell to her youngest son Bimby
MANILA, Philippines —"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that her son Bimby will go back to the Philippines soon to work, so he could help cover Kris' medical expenses.

In the comments section of her latest health update on Instagram, a Cornerstone handler commented on Kris: "Love you madam! Be well. We are all praying for you!”

Kris replied that Bimby needs to work because her medical expenses are getting higher. 

“Bimb might go home after my birthday. He needs to work because my medical bills are already getting higher and higher,” she said. 

Kris also revealed Bimby's screen name. 

“He’ll stay as Bimb. No last name, like Drake," she said. 

Recently, Kris explained that she failed to greet her fans during the Christmas and New Year celebrations because she felt weak since Thanksgiving.

Apart from her body manifesting another autoimmune disease which is Lupus, Kris said that she lost weight again.

“I was reluctant to post my pics because I lost weight again… I knew I had to help myself, nobody else could eat for me, and slowly I started eating food again,” Kris said.

“I cried nonstop when I got my blood panel results. My Churg Strauss/EGPA is still being treated, but to add to it my CREST SYNDROME is now in full ACTIVE mode," she added.

“It’s highly likely based on my ANA count (blood panel), my high inflammatory numbers, my anemia, my now constant elevated blood pressure at night, and the consistent appearance of ‘butterfly rash’ on my face that I’m at the initial stage of SLE, or what is commonly known as lupus,” Kris wrote.

RELATED: Kris Aquino reveals she 'highly likely' has lupus
 

BIMBY

KRIS AQUINO
