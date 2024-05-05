^

Entertainment

'Really sad': Daniel Radcliffe at odds with JK Rowling over transgender stance

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
May 5, 2024 | 9:57am
'Really sad': Daniel Radcliffe at odds with JK Rowling over transgender stance
Daniel Radcliffe (left) and 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling (right).
AFP via Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

LOS ANGELES, United States — Daniel Radcliffe has said he is saddened by author J.K. Rowling's stance on transgender rights, telling an interviewer he has not spoken to the "Harry Potter" creator in years.

Radcliffe, who played boy wizard Potter in the wildly successful film adaptations of Rowling's best-selling books, has found himself at odds with Rowling on the thorny issue of gender identity.

Rowling has faced accusations of transphobia for her stance emphasizing biological sex over gender identity, while Radcliffe has long campaigned for LGBTQ groups that defend the rights of trans women.

"It makes me really sad, ultimately," Radcliffe told the Atlantic, in an interview published this week.

"Because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote, and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic."

The issue of gender identity has become a polarizing political debate in many countries, including Rowling's native Scotland, and in the United States, where Radcliffe is currently performing in a Broadway play.

Rowling has been at the forefront, arguing that transgender rights endanger women. She has pointed to claims that transgender women entering female-designated changing rooms, toilets or prisons causes harm.

In 2020, Radcliffe — a longtime supporter of the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ youth suicide-prevention hotline — responded to some of Rowling's comments on the matter with a statement saying "Transgender women are women."

The public split was pounced upon by the British press, not least as the wildly successful Potter franchise had been embraced by children across the board.

"A lot of people found some solace in those books and films who were dealing with feeling closeted or rejected by their family or living with a secret," said Radcliffe.

British media tried to portray Radcliffe and co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as "ungrateful brats," he told the interviewer.

Last month, Rowling appeared to hit out at the film's actors once again, responding to a comment on social media suggesting she would forgive Radcliffe and Watson if they apologized.

"Celebs who cozied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatized detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces," wrote Rowling.

Asked to respond by the Atlantic, Radcliffe said: "I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that."

Radcliffe, who said he has had no direct contact with Rowling throughout the controversy, also acknowledged that his fame and success would likely never have happened if she had not created the Potter franchise.

"But that doesn't mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life," he said.

RELATED: 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling criticized for gender views

vuukle comment

DANIEL RADCLIFFE

JK ROWLING

LGBTQIA+

TRANS WOMAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ogie Diaz breaks silence over Bea Alonzo's surprise&nbsp;Cyber Libel raps

Ogie Diaz breaks silence over Bea Alonzo's surprise Cyber Libel raps

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz reacted to actress Bea Alonzo's surprise filing of Cyberlibel charges against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo clears Instagram of ex-fiance Dominic Roque

Bea Alonzo clears Instagram of ex-fiance Dominic Roque

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress Bea Alonzo cleared her Instagram account of photos with ex-fiance Dominic Roque, including their 2023 proposal posts...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards, DongYan to receive Box Office honors

Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards, DongYan to receive Box Office honors

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes lead the recipients of the returning Box Office Entertainment Awards...
Entertainment
fbtw
Meryl Streep receiving honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes

Meryl Streep receiving honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Meryl Streep is one of the most feted actors in Hollywood history, with a record 21 Oscar nominations and three wins.
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian Rivera accepts Ben&Ben song dance challenge

Marian Rivera accepts Ben&Ben song dance challenge

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Marian Rivera is back to show her dancing grooves as she accepted Ben&Ben's challenge to dance along to their "Could Be Something"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Pitch Perfect 4' in development &mdash; Rebel Wilson

'Pitch Perfect 4' in development — Rebel Wilson

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Australian actress Rebel Wilson shared that a fourth "Pitch Perfect" is "being developed." 
Entertainment
fbtw
'See you in court': Cristy Fermin responds to Bea Alonzo filing Cyber Libel cases

'See you in court': Cristy Fermin responds to Bea Alonzo filing Cyber Libel cases

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin responded to the cyber libel case filed against her by actress Bea Alonzo.
Entertainment
fbtw
New Marvel daytime, drone shows launched in Hong Kong Disneyland

New Marvel daytime, drone shows launched in Hong Kong Disneyland

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Hong Kong Disneyland launched two new Marvel-centric shows in its Tomorrowland section where fans of the Avengers can enjoy...
Entertainment
fbtw
TikTok reaches music licensing deal with Universal, ending feud

TikTok reaches music licensing deal with Universal, ending feud

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
TikTok and Universal announced a new licensing agreement, ending a months-long dispute that saw popular music expunged from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with