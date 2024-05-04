^

Hotshots turn to veteran Reavis in win vs Terrafirma

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 4, 2024 | 11:46am
Hotshots turn to veteran Reavis in win vs Terrafirma
Rafi Reavis (4)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Coming off back-to-back defeats, the second of which was a horrendous loss, the Magnolia Hotshots needed a huge bounce-back win as the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals race ramps up.

Against the hungry Terrafirma Dyip, who are on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Hotshots turned to 46-year-old Rafi Reavis for a much-needed boost.

Reavis, who has been in the league for 22 years, went back in time and delivered a crucial double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds to help the Hotshots secure a 108-100 win over the Dyip Friday.

This is his first double-double performance since October 2020, when he had 12 points and 10 rebounds against the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

The big man said that more than the scoring output and numbers, he is just happy to contribute to the team’s victory.

“I just got lucky, really. If I’m open in some spots, then I’ll try to make the best of that, just take advantage of what I can see in that time,” he told reporters after the game.

“But if you’ve been following me over the years, you know I don’t care about points. [If] one of my teammates score, we all score. So, I’m just trying to play with a sense of urgency, and be a leader for my team on and off the court,” he added.

On Friday, Reavis made all five of his shots, scoring all 10 of his markers in the second half.

He also recorded a steal in 26 minutes of action.

“Not really. Because again, I don’t really care about [being the] best player or points. I care about wins, championships… I’m just glad we won,” Reavis said.

Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero also lauded the veteran’s play, saying just how important his contribution is, on and off the court.

The Hotshots will be ending their elimination round play against the TNT Tropang Giga on Sunday, May 5, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

