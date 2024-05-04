Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this May 2024

Clockwise: Stills from "The Fall Guy," "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," "Bridgerton," and "The Garfield Movie"

MANILA, Philippines — The heat is picking up in the Philippines, and so are a wide array of movies and shows to catch in cinemas and on streaming platforms.

From action-packed cinematic blockbusters to must-watch series, May won't disappoint on the fun.

Here is a list of movies and series premiering this month in local theaters and on streaming:

Cinemas

'The Fall Guy' (May 1)

Directed by David Leitch

Starring Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu, Teresa Palmer and Lee Majors

Universal Pictures

Synopsis: An action choreographer volunteers to search for the hotshot actor he doubles for in order to save the directorial debut of his ex-girlfriend.

'Tarot' (May 1)

Directed by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg

Starring Harriet Slater, Avantika and Jacob Batalon

Sony Pictures

Synopsis: A group of friends stumble on a mysterious pack of tarot cards and see their fates take a dark turn.

'Men Are from QC, Women Are from Alabang' (May 1)

Directed by Gino M. Santos

Starring Heaven Peralejo, Marco Gallo, Wilbert Ross, Andrea Del Rosario, Anjo Yllana and Giselle Sanchez

VIVA Films

Synopsis: Based on the book of the same name by Stanley Chi, a guy from Quezon City and a girl from Alabang dating since college see the "real world" press against them.

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' (May 8)

Directed by Wes Ball

Starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon and William H. Macy

20th Century Studios

Synopsis: 300 years after the events of "War for the Planet of the Apes," a new ape king perverts the teachings of Caesar and a chimpanzee hunter embarks on a journey with a feral woman to determine what future lies ahead for both species.

'Back to Black' (May 15)

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson

Starring Marisa Abela, Jack O' Connell, Eddie Marsan, Juliet Cowan and Lesley Manville

Focus Features

Synopsis: A biopic about the late British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse.

'IF' (May 15)

Directed by John Krasinski

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, John Krasinski,Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim and Bobby Moynihan

Featuring the voices of Steve Carrell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Jon Stewart, Sam Rockwell, Christopher Meloni, Awkwafina, Blake Lively, George Clooney, Matthew Rhys, Bradley Cooper and Keegan-Michael Key

Paramount Pictures

Synopsis: A young girl gains the ability to see others' imaginary friends and — with the help of a friend with the same ability — attempts to reunite them with their former kids.

'Monkey Man' (May 15)

Directed by Dev Patel

Starring Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher and Sobhita Dhulipala

Universal Pictures

Synopsis: One man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

'Isang Gabi' (May 15)

Directed by Mac Alejandre

Starring Coleen Garcia, Diego Loyzaga, Alex Medina, Yayo Aguila, Angelica Hart and Soliman Cruz

VIVA Films

Synopsis: A victim of abuse and a man about to surrender to authorities meet at a bar and discover something that binds them together.

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (May 22)

Directed by George Miller

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth

Warner Bros Pictures

Synopsis: Years before the events of "Mad Max: Fury Road," a young Furiosa survives numerous trials during a tyrant war as she plots a way back home.

'Arthur the King' (May 24)

Directed by Simon Cellan Jones

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu, Juliet Rylance, Nathalie Emmanuel, Bear Grylls and Paul Guilfoyle

Lionsgate Movies

Synopsis: Based on true events, a wounded stray dog accompanies an adventure racing team on a 700-km endurance race through the Dominican Republic.

'The Garfield Movie' (May 29)

Directed by Mark Dindal

Voices of Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong and Harvey Guillén

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Synopsis: An animated flick about the famous Monday-hating, lasagna-loving tabby cat who unexpectedly reunites with his father for a high-stakes heist.

Netflix

'Frankly Speaking' (May 1)

Directed by Jang Ji-yeon

Starring Go Kyung-pyo, Kang Han-na, and Joo Jong-hyuk

Netflix

Synopsis: A radio announcer with a disorder that makes him to speak without thinking catches the attention of a show writer and decides to appear with him on a love variety show.

'A Man in Full' (May 2)

Directed by David E. Kelley

Starring Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane, William Jackson Harper and Lucy Liu

Netflix

Synopsis: Based on Tom Wolfe's novel of the same name, an Atlanta real estate mogul defends his empire from those wanting to capitalize on his sudden bankruptcy and fall from grace.

'Unfrosted' (May 3)

Directed by Jerry Seinfeld

Starring Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, Peter Dinklage, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Dan Levy and James Marsden

Netflix

Synopsis: A comedy that sees Kellogg's and Post Cereal compete to create a revolutionary breakfast pastry.

'The Atypical Family' (May 4)

Created by Kang Eun-kyung

Starring Jang Ki-yong, Chun Woo-hee, Go Doo-shim and Claudia Kim

Netflix

Synopsis: A family with superpowers lose their abilities due to a chronic disease but their lives changes after meeting another superhuman.

'Mother of the Bride' (May 9)

Directed by Mark Waters

Starring Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt and Chad Michael Murray

Netflix

Synopsis: A woman surprises her mother that she's having a destination wedding to the son of the man who broke her heart many years ago.

'Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1' (May 16)

Created by Chris Van Dusen

Starring Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton

Netflix

Synopsis: A continuation of the series adaptation based on Julia Quinn's books, this new season circling around "Romancing Mister Bridgerton" with Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton taking center stage.

'The 8 Show' (May 17)

Directed by Han Jae-rim

Starring Ryu Jun-yeol, Chun Woo-hee, Park Jeong-min, Lee Yul-eum, Park Hae-joon, Lee Zoo-young, Moon Jeong-hee and Bae Seong-woo

Netflix

Synopsis: Eight people trapped in a secret space divided into eight floors participate in a sweet but dangerous show where they earn money as time accumulates.

'Atlas' (May 24)

Directed by Brad Peyton

Starring Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown and Mark Strong

Netflix

Synopsis: A data analyst who doesn't trust artificial intelligence joins a mission to capture a renegade robot.

'Eric' (May 30)

Created by Abi Morgan

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann, Ivan Morris Howe, Dan Fogler and Clarke Peters

Netflix

Synopsis: A puppeteer in 1980s New York is convinced he can reunite with his missing nine-year-old son with the help of a seven-foot-tall puppet.

Prime Video

'The Idea of You' (May 2)

Directed by Michael Showalter

Starring Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin and Reid Scott

Prime Video

Synopsis: A 40-year-old single mom accompanies her teenage daughter to Coachela where she strikes up a romance with the lead singer of a famous boy band.

