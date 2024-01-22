Kris Aquino reveals she 'highly likely' has lupus

In an image posted on her Instagram account on January 12, 2022, Kris Aquino was seen being checked by her nurse.

MANILA, Philippines — The "Queen of All Media" turned emotional in her latest health update on social media.

In an update on her Instagram account, Kris Aquino explained that she failed to greet her fans during the Christmas and New Year celebrations because she felt weak since Thanksgiving.

Apart from her body manifesting another autoimmune disease which is lupus, Kris said that she lost much weight.

“I was reluctant to post my pics because I lost weight again… I knew I had to help myself, nobody else could eat for me, and slowly I started eating food again,” Kris said.

“I cried nonstop when I got my blood panel results. My Churg Strauss/EGPA is still being treated, but to add to it my CREST SYNDROME is now in full ACTIVE mode," she added.

“It’s highly likely based on my ANA count (blood panel), my high inflammatory numbers, my anemia, my now constant elevated blood pressure at night, and the consistent appearance of ‘butterfly rash’ on my face that I’m at the initial stage of SLE, or what is commonly known as lupus,” Kris wrote.

Despite the new discoveries in her health condition, Kris remained positive saying that she will continue to fight.

“We have a merciful and loving God who hears our prayers. Our battle has become more complex but I promised my sons and sisters that I wouldn’t be a wimp,” Kris said.

“Bawal pa ring sumuko. Tuloy ang laban,” she added.

