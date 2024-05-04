^

Marian Rivera accepts Ben&Ben song dance challenge

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 4, 2024 | 1:21pm
Marian Rivera
Marian Rivera
MANILA, Philippines — Marian Rivera is back to show her dancing grooves as she accepted Ben&Ben's challenge to dance along to their "Could Be Something" song. 

On Friday evening, the actress uploaded her video dancing to the Ben&Ben song on Tiktok. 

Wearing what appears to be her trademark dance cover and challenge get-up of loose pants and a baseball cap, Marian danced to the band's groovy song by tapping her feet and smoothly gyrating her hips. 

"Eto na ang bago kong DC sa inyo… tag nyo ako ah," she wrote and tagged the pop folk band. 

Marian's TikTok dance covers typically influences other creators to copy her dance challenge and post their own videos on their own platforms. 

Her husband Dingdong Dantes left a comment, and Marian replied that she will be waiting for his version of the latest dance challenge. 

@marianrivera Eto na ang bago kong DC sa inyo… tag nyo ako ah ♥? #ChallengeAccepted #CouldBeSomething #MarianRivera @Ben&Ben ? Could be something - Marian Rivera

RELATED: WATCH: Marian Rivera does Asoka-style Marimar beauty reel

