'See you in court': Cristy Fermin responds to Bea Alonzo filing Cyber Libel cases

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin responded to the cyber libel case filed against her by actress Bea Alonzo.

Last May 2, Bea filed cyber libel cases against Cristy, another showbiz columnist Ogie Diaz, and their co-hosts in their respective online programs, claiming she was the victim of "false, malicious and damaging information."

The following day, Cristy reacted to Bea's filing on her online program "Cristy Ferminute," admitting it took her a while to respond as she had yet to receive the full complaint against her.

Cristy noted Bea, like any other individual, has the right to file cases if she feels aggrieved and added she is not new to cyber libel issues.

"Ang libel, cyber libel, or cyber bullying na tinatawag nila ay katambal ng aming propesyon. Ito ay parang dila at ngipin magkasama, hindi po maaring paghiwalayin," Cristy said, pointing out the issue at hand was not the case.

She added that she was only doing her duty as an entertainment reporter.

"Ito [ay ginawa] para ibalita ang lahat ng kuwento, positibo man o hindi, tungkol sa personalidad na tinatawag po nating public figures. At bilang pampublikong pigura po sila, kami naman ay nagtatawid ng mga balita tungkol sa kanila," Cristy explained.

The showbiz columnist added her vlog does not concentrate on only one figure and it was not made only to gain views and profit.

"Ang lahat ng kuwento ay inilalatag po namin at depende na lamang po 'yan sa pagtanggap ng mga personalidad na aming tinatalakay," she stressed.

Cristy even claimed she has been protecting Bea during her recent issues in the past several months, then reiterated public figures should not be onion-skinned or sensitive.

She ended her response by affirming the case filing does not mean she will stop reporting entertainment news, though she both praised and cautioned Bea on where the issue could lead.

"Gumawa ka ng maganda, Bea, patuloy kitang papalakpakan, patuloy kitang pupurihin," Cristy said. "Pero kapag ikaw ay nagkakamali at sablay ang iyong ginagawa sa mata ng publiko at sa aming panlasa, ikaw ay aming paaalahanan at tatapikin."

"Sabi nga, kayo ang nag-demanda. Ikaw, Bea, ang nagsampa ng kasong libelo laban sa akin, kay Ogie Diaz, at sa aming mga kasama, ano ang ating sinasabi, we will see you in court!" Cristy finished.

