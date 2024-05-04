^

Bossing wallop Fuel Masters to end PBA Philippine Cup bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 4, 2024 | 5:43pm
Bossing wallop Fuel Masters to end PBA Philippine Cup bid
Troy Rosario (right)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Blackwater Bossing ended their PBA Philippine Cup campaign with a bang after drubbing the already-ran Phoenix Fuel Masters, 102-83, Saturday at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

Jaydee Tungcab unleashed a career-high 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 21 minutes off the bench for Blackwater. Troy Rosario added 17 markers and 14 boards for the Bossing.

Trailing by four, 65-69, going into the fourth quarter, Blackwater uncorked 12 straight points as Rey Suerte, Tungcab and Rosario heated up to grab a 77-69 lead.

Simon Camacho halted the run with a layup as Phoenix tried to get out of the hole.

They were able to keep within striking distance, trailing by just eight, 79-87, with less than five minutes remaining after JJay Alejandro’s jumper.

The Bossing’s offense erupted anew, ending the game with a 15-4 run to set the final score.

Nambatac added 16 points, while Bradwyn Guinto and RK Ilagan chipped in 11 apiece.

Jason Perkins top scored for the Fuel Masters with 22 markers and eight boards.

Alejandro provided 14 points and five assists in 26 minutes.

Blackwater wrapped up the All-Filipino conference with a 4-7 win-loss record, while Phoenix closed their campaign with a 3-8 slate.

