^

Entertainment

Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards, DongYan to receive Box Office honors

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 2:06pm
Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards, DongYan to receive Box Office honors
Composite images of Kathryn Bernardo with Alden Richards and celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes
Nice Print Photography, The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes lead the recipients of the returning Box Office Entertainment Awards of the Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

The Box Office Entertainment Awards were last conducted in 2019, which happened to be its 50th edition, and the following year it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation decided to bring back the Box Office Entertainment Awards recognizing individuals and personalities for their commercial achievements, with the ceremony set on May 12 in Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo De Manila University.

Marian and Dingdong will receive the Box Office Phenomenal Stars of Philippine Cinema and the Most Popular Loveteam for Movies awards following the success of their Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 entry "Rewind," which is now the highest-grossing Filipino movie of all time.

Dingdong will also share the Film Actor of the Year award with Piolo Pascual who starred in another MMFF 2023 movie "Mallari," while Vilma Santos is the sole recipient of the female counterpart for her own MMFF 2023 film "When I Met You In Tokyo."

Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards will each receive the Box Office Queen and King awards for their films "A Very Good Girl" and "Five Breakups and A Romance," respectively.

Related: Dingdong Dantes, Charo Santos start filming 1st movie together

Coincidentally, Kathryn and Alden both starred in "Hello, Love, Goodbye," which previously held the highest-grossing Filipino movie record before "Rewind" took over.

Another popular love team, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano or DonBelle, will receive the Prince and Princess of Philippine Entertainment awards.

Despite the success of DonBelle's first teleserye "Can't Buy Me Love," the Most Popular Love Team for Television award will go to Ruru Madrid and Bianca Umali of "The Write One."

More on the television side, "Maria Clara at Ibarra" stars Dennis Trillo and Barbie Forteza will receive the Primetime TV Drama Actor and Actress of the Year honors while "Abot-Kamay Na Pangarap" stars Richard Yap and Jillian Ward will receive the Daytime TV counterparts.

For music, the Male and Female Recording Artists of the Year winners are Darren Espanto and Moira Dela Torre, while Bamboo and Sarah Geronimo will receive the Male and Female Concert Performer of the Year awards because of their concert "Sarah G x Bamboo."

The Concert of the Year award though is going to the "Dear Heart" reunion concert of Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion.

Related: Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo, Jericho Rosales headline Bicol hot air fest concert

Here is the full list of winners and recipients:

  • Box Office Phenomenal Stars of Philippine Cinema - Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera for "Rewind"
  • Box Office King - Alden Richards for "Five Breakups and A Romance"
  • Box Office Queen - Kathryn Bernardo for "A Very Good Girl"
  • Prince of Philippine Entertainment - Donny Pangilinan
  • Princess of Philippine Entertainment - Belle Mariano
  • Film Actors of the Year - Dingdong Dantes for "Rewind" and Piolo Pascual for "Mallari"
  • Film Actress of the Year - Vilma Santos for "When I Met You in Tokyo"
  • Movie Supporting Actor of the Year - Enchong Dee for "Gomburza"
  • Movie Supporting Actress of the Year - Alessandra da Rossi for "Firefly"
  • Most Popular Loveteam for Movies - Dingdong Dantes & Marian Rivera for "Rewind"
  • Most Popular Child Performer of the Year - Euween Mikael for "Firefly"
  • Most Popular Film  Producer - Star Cinema, APT Productions, Agosto Dos for "Rewind"
  • Most  Popular Screenwriter - Enrico Santos
  • Most Popular Film Director - Mae Cruz Alviar
     
  • Primetime TV Drama Actor of the Year - Dennis Trillo for "Maria Clara at Ibarra"
  • Primetime TV Drama Actress of the Year - Barbie Forteza for "Maria Clara at Ibarra"
  • Daytime TV Drama Actor of the Year - Richard Yap for "Abot-Kamay Na Pangarap"
  • Daytime TV Drama Actress of the Year - Jillian Ward for "Abot-Kamay Na Pangarap"
  • TV Supporting Actor of the Year - Tirso Cruz III for Maria Clara at Ibarra"
  • TV Supporting Actress of the Year - Pinky Amador for "Abot-Kamay na Pangarap"
  • Most Popular Loveteam for Television - Ruru Madrid and Bianca Umali for "The Write One"
  • Most Popular TV Program (Primetime Drama) - "FPJ's Batang Quiapo"
  • Most Popular TV Program (News & Public Affairs) - "Kapuso Mo, Jessica  Soho"
  • Most Popular TV Program (Talk Show) - "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda"
  • Most Popular  TV Program (Reality/Talent/Game) - "Family Feud"
  • Most Popular TV Program (Noontime/Primetime/ Musical Variety) - "ASAP"
  • Male TV Host - Luis Manzano
  • Female TV Host – Maine Mendoza and Kim Chiu
  • Comedy Actor of the Year - Bong Revilla, Jr. for "Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis"
  • Comedy Actress of the Year - Beauty Gonzales for "Walang Matigas Na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis"
     
  • Concert of the Year - "Dear Heart" featuring Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion
  • Male Concert Performer of the Year - Bamboo for "Sarah G x Bamboo"
  • Female Concert Performer of the Year - Sarah Geronimo for "Sarah G x Bamboo"
  • Male Recording Artist of the Year - Darren Espanto 
  • Female Recording Artist of the Year  - Moira dela Torre 
  • Most Popular Recording/Performing Group - SB19

RELATED: SB19 releases new summer track 'Moonlight'

vuukle comment

ALDEN RICHARDS

BELLE MARIANO

BOX OFFICE ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

BOX OFFICE ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS

DINGDONG DANTES

DONNY PANGILINAN

KATHRYN BERNARDO

MARIAN RIVERA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alden Richards returning to host Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night

Alden Richards returning to host Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor Alden Richards is returning to hosting duties for the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night where reigning titleholder...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo files Cyber Libel charges vs Cristy Fermin, Ogie Diaz, others

Bea Alonzo files Cyber Libel charges vs Cristy Fermin, Ogie Diaz, others

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Actress Bea Alonzo has filed three separate Cyber Libel cases against showbiz columnists Cristy Fermin and Ogie Diaz along...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro turns emotional after Deniece Cornejo, Cedrick Lee, others found 'guilty'

Vhong Navarro turns emotional after Deniece Cornejo, Cedrick Lee, others found 'guilty'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro turned emotional after the court sentenced Cedrick Lee, Deniece Cornejo and two others "guilty...
Entertainment
fbtw
Amy Winehouse&rsquo;s Back to Black goes from record to film

Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black goes from record to film

By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
The organization is nothing official but pop music fans are very much aware of its kind of existence.
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Pepe Herrera still won&rsquo;t do straight horror

Why Pepe Herrera still won’t do straight horror

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Pepe Herrera believes in the supernatural due to some eerie real-life experiences.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing receives 2024 Emigala Global Fashion Icon of the Year Award
play

Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing receives 2024 Emigala Global Fashion Icon of the Year Award

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 4 hours ago
Fan Bingbing, 42, the Chinese actress, model, television producer and singer, was awarded the 2024 Emigala Global Fashion...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach&rsquo;s acceptance speech as Global Fashion Influencer of the Year in Dubai
play

WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach’s acceptance speech as Global Fashion Influencer of the Year in Dubai

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 5 hours ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach received the Global Fashion Influencer of the Year Award at the 2024 Emigala Fashion and Beauty...
Entertainment
fbtw
Incubus makes up for lost time with Pinoy fans in sixth Manila concert

Incubus makes up for lost time with Pinoy fans in sixth Manila concert

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
In the numerous times that Incubus has been in the country, the American rock band has consistently evoked nostalgic vibes...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo, Jericho Rosales headline Bicol hot air fest concert

Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo, Jericho Rosales headline Bicol hot air fest concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo, Jericho Rosales and Ely Buendia will be performing at this weekend's Bicol Loco Hot Air Festival in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyonce, Donald Glover returning for 'Lion King' prequel 'Mufasa'

Beyonce, Donald Glover returning for 'Lion King' prequel 'Mufasa'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Disney released a teaser trailer, poster and cast list for its live-action prequel to "The Lion King," which is centered around...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with