Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards, DongYan to receive Box Office honors

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes lead the recipients of the returning Box Office Entertainment Awards of the Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

The Box Office Entertainment Awards were last conducted in 2019, which happened to be its 50th edition, and the following year it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation decided to bring back the Box Office Entertainment Awards recognizing individuals and personalities for their commercial achievements, with the ceremony set on May 12 in Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo De Manila University.

Marian and Dingdong will receive the Box Office Phenomenal Stars of Philippine Cinema and the Most Popular Loveteam for Movies awards following the success of their Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 entry "Rewind," which is now the highest-grossing Filipino movie of all time.

Dingdong will also share the Film Actor of the Year award with Piolo Pascual who starred in another MMFF 2023 movie "Mallari," while Vilma Santos is the sole recipient of the female counterpart for her own MMFF 2023 film "When I Met You In Tokyo."

Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards will each receive the Box Office Queen and King awards for their films "A Very Good Girl" and "Five Breakups and A Romance," respectively.

Coincidentally, Kathryn and Alden both starred in "Hello, Love, Goodbye," which previously held the highest-grossing Filipino movie record before "Rewind" took over.

Another popular love team, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano or DonBelle, will receive the Prince and Princess of Philippine Entertainment awards.

Despite the success of DonBelle's first teleserye "Can't Buy Me Love," the Most Popular Love Team for Television award will go to Ruru Madrid and Bianca Umali of "The Write One."

More on the television side, "Maria Clara at Ibarra" stars Dennis Trillo and Barbie Forteza will receive the Primetime TV Drama Actor and Actress of the Year honors while "Abot-Kamay Na Pangarap" stars Richard Yap and Jillian Ward will receive the Daytime TV counterparts.

For music, the Male and Female Recording Artists of the Year winners are Darren Espanto and Moira Dela Torre, while Bamboo and Sarah Geronimo will receive the Male and Female Concert Performer of the Year awards because of their concert "Sarah G x Bamboo."

The Concert of the Year award though is going to the "Dear Heart" reunion concert of Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion.

Here is the full list of winners and recipients:

Box Office Phenomenal Stars of Philippine Cinema - Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera for "Rewind"

Box Office King - Alden Richards for "Five Breakups and A Romance"

Box Office Queen - Kathryn Bernardo for "A Very Good Girl"

Prince of Philippine Entertainment - Donny Pangilinan

Princess of Philippine Entertainment - Belle Mariano

Film Actors of the Year - Dingdong Dantes for "Rewind" and Piolo Pascual for "Mallari"

Film Actress of the Year - Vilma Santos for "When I Met You in Tokyo"

Movie Supporting Actor of the Year - Enchong Dee for "Gomburza"

Movie Supporting Actress of the Year - Alessandra da Rossi for "Firefly"

Most Popular Loveteam for Movies - Dingdong Dantes & Marian Rivera for "Rewind"

Most Popular Child Performer of the Year - Euween Mikael for "Firefly"

Most Popular Film Producer - Star Cinema, APT Productions, Agosto Dos for "Rewind"

Most Popular Screenwriter - Enrico Santos

Most Popular Film Director - Mae Cruz Alviar



Primetime TV Drama Actor of the Year - Dennis Trillo for "Maria Clara at Ibarra"

Primetime TV Drama Actress of the Year - Barbie Forteza for "Maria Clara at Ibarra"

Daytime TV Drama Actor of the Year - Richard Yap for "Abot-Kamay Na Pangarap"

Daytime TV Drama Actress of the Year - Jillian Ward for "Abot-Kamay Na Pangarap"

TV Supporting Actor of the Year - Tirso Cruz III for Maria Clara at Ibarra"

TV Supporting Actress of the Year - Pinky Amador for "Abot-Kamay na Pangarap"

Most Popular Loveteam for Television - Ruru Madrid and Bianca Umali for "The Write One"

Most Popular TV Program (Primetime Drama) - "FPJ's Batang Quiapo"

Most Popular TV Program (News & Public Affairs) - "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho"

Most Popular TV Program (Talk Show) - "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda"

Most Popular TV Program (Reality/Talent/Game) - "Family Feud"

Most Popular TV Program (Noontime/Primetime/ Musical Variety) - "ASAP"

Male TV Host - Luis Manzano

Female TV Host – Maine Mendoza and Kim Chiu

Comedy Actor of the Year - Bong Revilla, Jr. for "Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis"

Comedy Actress of the Year - Beauty Gonzales for "Walang Matigas Na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis"



Concert of the Year - "Dear Heart" featuring Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion

Male Concert Performer of the Year - Bamboo for "Sarah G x Bamboo"

Female Concert Performer of the Year - Sarah Geronimo for "Sarah G x Bamboo"

Male Recording Artist of the Year - Darren Espanto

Female Recording Artist of the Year - Moira dela Torre

Most Popular Recording/Performing Group - SB19

