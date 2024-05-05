^

Entertainment

'Miscommunication': Francine Diaz, Orange & Lemons clarify viral Mindoro gig

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 5, 2024 | 12:19pm
'Miscommunication': Francine Diaz, Orange & Lemons clarify viral Mindoro gig
Composite image of actress Francine Diaz (left) and Oranga&Lemons vocalist Clem Castro (right).
ABS-CBN / Released, Clem Castro via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — It's a lesson learned for all parties as the organizers have found the "root cause" of the viral Mindoro gig mishap between Orange & Lemons and actress Francine Diaz. 

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN's MJ Felipe, the band's vocalist Clem Castro, Francine and producer and organizer Kylee Dioneda cleared the issue and clarified what happened on the night of April 30 in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro where the gig happened. 

"Unang-una po sa lahat, humihingi po ako ng pasensya sa mga nangyari. Ito po talaga ay miscommunication lang po ng lahat, sa dami po ng nangyari that time sa event," Dioneda said. "Lahat po kami talaga hindi namin maiwasan ang mga ganitong scenario na nangyayari. Talagang, sobrang pasensiya po sa mga nangyari."

Dioneda and Castro confirmed that they immediately met to clarify what transpired the night of the viral gig. It was Castro who called for the meeting. 

"The day after the show, when we wake up, everything exploded. Gusto kong mag-damage control on the matter, because it's getting out of hand. It was so fast. Social media was so fast," Castro said. 

"We started to see a lot of hate messages or mentions. You know, it’s a little frustrating and at the same time, stressful. I understand the gravity of the matter, so I asked for an audience, kaso wala na sila Francine lumipad na sila to Manila," he added. 

Castro saw the need for the meeting to address and clarify the viral incident because the videos that circulated online were just "mere speculations." He said that they were not "clear representation" on what transpired and so they had to discuss it internally. 

"We never released any official statement because we didn't want to fuel the fire. We don't want more assumptions, more judgments from the masses, music supporters, or fans. We don't want to further give more confusion," the Orange & Lemons frontman explained. 

He also admitted that there was a "tension" during the meeting, but apologies were made. He also revealed that the show was delayed by two hours. 

"When we started the meeting, siyempre I apologized for my actions. There was a lapse of judgment on my part because of that miscommunication that Francine's camp was requesting. But everyone was tired, we were tired. There was pressure," Castro said.

"The show was two hours delayed. So, ang bilis ng pangyayari. Tapos medyo magulo sa backstage. Things got out of hand and out of control," he added.
 
"So I started the meeting, I apologized for my behavior and I explained my side. They explained their side. And we found the root cause of the problem — it’s miscommunication, even with the host, our management team, Francine's handler, the organizers. So hindi lang nagtugma-tugma 'yung communication," Castro also said. 

The vocalist also said that the young singer-actress has apologized to him, saying that she was just "doing what she thinks she's supposed to do." 

"No judgment on that, 'yun nga lang, nagkaroon ng misunderstanding on who's going onstage. It's a lesson learned for everyone," he said. 

Francine, meanwhile, apologized for not having the "right state of mind" that night and for not acknowledging the band. 

As seen on the viral video, Francine was called on stage while Orange & Lemons were tuning before starting their set. The band was supposed to play before the actress, who performed a cover of Taylor Swift's song. 

"Pero nag-sorry din po ako kay Sir Clem, kasi at that time, I wasn't thinking properly. Wala ako sa right state of mind… I should've acknowledged them. But because of intimidation, hindi ko po alam 'yung gagawin ko," Francine said. 

Because of this, she ended up talking to the audience. 

"Nag-apologize din po ako kay Sir Clem, kasi kahit hindi ko po intention na mag-disrespect, ganun po ang nangyari. Ganun 'yung naging kalabasan," she said. 

Castro remarked that the incident was a "good precedent" for concert producers and artists to be careful when it comes to organizing events. 

The vocalist said the meeting ended well, with both his band and Francine talking about future collaborations. 

Francine confirmed this, "He offered po, Sir Clem offered na parang kung meron akong gagawing songs in the future, pwede siyang magsulat for me. At kung meron akong sinusulat, pwede niyang mas ayusin pa yun. Ako rin po as my peace offering, ininvite ko po siya sa araw na isho-show 'yung first movie namin ni Seth." 

RELATED: 'Respeto lang ba': Orange & Lemons, Francine Diaz's Mindoro gig goes viral

vuukle comment

FRANCINE DIAZ

ORANGE AND LEMONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ogie Diaz breaks silence over Bea Alonzo's surprise&nbsp;Cyber Libel raps

Ogie Diaz breaks silence over Bea Alonzo's surprise Cyber Libel raps

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz reacted to actress Bea Alonzo's surprise filing of Cyberlibel charges against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo clears Instagram of ex-fiance Dominic Roque

Bea Alonzo clears Instagram of ex-fiance Dominic Roque

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress Bea Alonzo cleared her Instagram account of photos with ex-fiance Dominic Roque, including their 2023 proposal posts...
Entertainment
fbtw
'See you in court': Cristy Fermin responds to Bea Alonzo filing Cyber Libel cases

'See you in court': Cristy Fermin responds to Bea Alonzo filing Cyber Libel cases

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin responded to the cyber libel case filed against her by actress Bea Alonzo.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards, DongYan to receive Box Office honors

Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards, DongYan to receive Box Office honors

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes lead the recipients of the returning Box Office Entertainment Awards...
Entertainment
fbtw
Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this May 2024

Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this May 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The heat is picking up in the Philippines, and so are a wide array of movies and shows to catch in cinemas and on streaming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AC Bonifacio buys van as 1st 'big girl purchase'

AC Bonifacio buys van as 1st 'big girl purchase'

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Dancer-actress AC Bonifacio bought herself a van as her first major purchase.
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian Rivera accepts Ben&Ben song dance challenge

Marian Rivera accepts Ben&Ben song dance challenge

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Marian Rivera is back to show her dancing grooves as she accepted Ben&Ben's challenge to dance along to their "Could Be Something"...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Pitch Perfect 4' in development &mdash; Rebel Wilson

'Pitch Perfect 4' in development — Rebel Wilson

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Australian actress Rebel Wilson shared that a fourth "Pitch Perfect" is "being developed." 
Entertainment
fbtw
Meryl Streep receiving honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes

Meryl Streep receiving honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Meryl Streep is one of the most feted actors in Hollywood history, with a record 21 Oscar nominations and three wins.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with