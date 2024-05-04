^

Mavericks eliminate Clippers to advance vs Thunder in NBA playoffs

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 4, 2024 | 12:36pm
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 03: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks against Amir Coffey #7 of the LA Clippers during the third quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 03, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Ron Jenkins / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- The Dallas Mavericks heated up in the second half and ran away from the Los Angeles Clippers, 114-101, in Game 6 of their first round clash to enter the Western Conference semifinals at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Saturday (Manila time.)

In the second round of the playoffs, Dallas will be facing the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, who earlier swept the New Orleans Pelicans.

After being held to just two points in the first half, Kyrie Irving detonated in the second half, erupting for 28 points in the final two quarters to tally 30 markers. He also had six rebounds and four assists to go with two steals and two blocks.

Luka Doncic had a near triple-double of 28 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds.

With the game tied at 52 at the half, the Mavericks started the third quarter on a roll, unleashing a 11-2 run to go up by nine, 63-54, with an and-one play by Daniel Gafford.

This set the tone for the rest of the game as Irving just took over.

The lead grew to as much as 24 points, 106-82, with 5:38 to go following a four-point play by Irving.

The Clippers tried to storm back, cutting the lead to 12, 100-112, with a Norman Powell triple that capped a 20-4 run.

However, a pair of free throws by Irving iced the game, as Powell split his free throws on the other end.

PJ Washington also supplied the needed offensive punch with 14.

Powell led Los Angeles, who played without star Kawhi Leonard for the third straight game, with 20 points.

Paul George added 18 markers and 11 boards, while Ivica Zubac had 17 and 11.

The second round matchup between the first and fifth seeds of the Western Conference will begin next Wednesday (Manila time).

