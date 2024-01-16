^

'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Ally McBeal' casts reunite at Emmys 2024

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 16, 2024 | 6:17pm
"Ally McBeal" stars Greg Germann, Calista Flockhart, Gil Bellows, and Peter MacNicol dance onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
MANILA, Philippines — The 2024 Emmy Awards was highlighted not just by the domination of "Succession," "The Bear," and "Beef" but also the brief cast reunions of past beloved television shows like "The Sopranos" and "Ally McBeal."

The awards ceremony, delayed four months because of the Hollywood strikes, was celebrating its 75th year and even had some presenters announcing onstage with re-created sets from said series.

Calista Flockhart, Greg Germann, Peter MacNicol, and Gil Bellows from "Ally McBeal" exited from the show’s bathroom set to dance to Barry White's "You're the First, the Last, My Everything," which was the leitmotif for MacNicol's character John Cage.

The "Ally McBeal" cast presented the Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series to Kieran Culkin from "Succession," one of the show's six major wins.

Another re-created set was for "Martin" with Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II, the latter joking the show would finally win an Emmy as it never won during its five-season run from 1992 to 1997.

The "Martin" cast presented Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series to Jeremy Allan White from "The Bear," which also had six major wins.

Katherine Heigl even joined the cast reunion for "Grey's Anatomy," a surprise for many given her controversial exit after the show's 6th season and is now entering its 20th with Ellen Pompeo still at the forefront.

"There have been changes over the years," Heigl said, winking at the camera. "But the one thing that has remained a constant is the amazing fanbase." 

Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt from "Cheers" all gathered at a recreation of the show's bar.

"Being together brings back some great memories of a show we're all very proud of," said Grammer who went to portray his "Cheers" character in the spin-off show "Frasier" and its recent revival.

Comediennes Tina Fey and Amy Poehler presented the award for Best Live Variety Special on a set based on "Weekend Update," which they once co-hosted on the sketch show "Saturday Night Live."

That award went to singer-songwriter Elton John making him just the 19th EGOT — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony — winner ever, promoting Poehler to joke, "I can't speak for Elton, but EGOT to be excited for that."

Connie Britton was supposed to present with her "American Horror Story: Murder House" co-star Dylan McDermott but was unable to attend the ceremony because of weather issues; Dermot went on to solo present Steven Yeun from "Beef" the award for Best Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or TV movie.

