Bayani Agbayani recalls Spain trip for Bea Alonzo, Vincent Coâ€™s canceled wedding

Bayani Agbayani recalls Spain trip for Bea Alonzo, Vincent Co’s canceled wedding

Bayani Agbayani and couple Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran comedian Bayani Agbayani recalled traveling to Spain with his wife, Lenlen, in May 2026 to attend the wedding of Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co, which was eventually called off.

Bayani and Lenlen had been invited to the planned Spain wedding, which had generated considerable public interest before it was canceled.

Bayani's daughter Thalia is married to James, Bea’s younger brother, making the couple part of Bea’s extended family.

Speaking on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Bayani recalled that he and Lenlen flew to Madrid on May 1, intending to spend time sightseeing before the wedding.

“Pumunta kami sa Madrid kasi nauna na kami roon dahil balak namin ni Lenlen mamasyal. Pag-dating namin ng Barcelona, after Madrid, du’n namin nalaman,” Bayani said.

It was their daughter Thalia who broke the news to them.

“Papa, hindi na po matutuloy,” Thalia reportedly told them.

Bayani said they initially found it difficult to believe that the wedding would no longer push through.

“Una, hindi kami makapaniwala, pero eventually, naniwala rin kami. Happy-happy na lang kami muna kesa malungkot kami kasi nandoon na rin po kami,” he said.

Rather than cut their trip short, Bayani and Lenlen decided to make the most of their time in Spain.

He also shared that they visited some of the venues associated with the planned wedding events.

“Nu’ng May 14, dapat meron silang dinner… pwede ko naman siguro ikuwento ito tutal nakasal na naman sila. Pumunta kami sa lugar kung saan sila magdi-dinner. Sinilip namin kasi baka natuloy tapos wala kami. Naniniguro kami,” Bayani said.

He recalled seeing the venue from outside.

“Eto, nagdi-dinner tayo pero sarado 'yung gate, tinatanaw lang namin. Parang Malacañang, e. Tapos 'yung kasal nila that day, pumunta rin kami sa Jerez, du’n sa simbahan,” he said.

Bayani said they had kept videos from their trip private at the time out of respect for the couple.

“Hindi lang namin inilalabas kasi siyempre ayaw namin pang ilabas, pero nasa amin 'yung videos,” he said.

He also understood why Bea and Vincent had chosen Jerez as one of their wedding destinations.

“Ang ganda nu’ng lugar kaya pala gustung-gusto nila doon. Ang ganda pala sa Jerez,” Bayani said.

After Spain, Bayani and Lenlen continued their trip to Portugal.

Bea and Vincent eventually got married in a civil ceremony at the office of Makati City Mayor Nancy Binay on July 13, 2026.

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