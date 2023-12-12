Sarah Lahbati shows off beach body anew; dad calls out 'barking dogs' amid split rumors with Richard Gutierrez

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso artist Sarah Lahbati recently showed off her beach body as rumors of her break-up with husband Richard Gutierrez continue to spread.

Sarah recently posted on her Instagram account a Reel of herself walking on a beach, with cloudy skies and peaceful waters behind her, set to Lana del Rey's "Sad Girl."

"Stretch marks and all," Sarah wrote in the caption, pointing out the pregnancy marks she has after giving birth to sons Zion and Kai.

The video comes as speculations that Sarah and Richard have broken up were fuelled even more by the comments of each other's parents.

A number of fellow celebrities praised Sarah in the comments section including Ellen Adarna, Chie Filomeno, Maggie Wilson, Katarina Rodriguez and Isabel Oli-Prats.

Sarah's father Abdel recently posted on his own Instagram account a photo of his family, including Sarah, and wrote in the caption "Enjoying every moment with family. The convoy keeps going and don't mind dogs barking."

Fans have speculated that among the "dogs" Abdel was referring to was Richard's mother and fellow actress Annabelle Rama, who over the weekend had thoughts of her own regarding the alleged split.

Last December 7, Annabelle said that Richard, Zion, and Kai had been living with her for a month now though a few days later doubled down on wishing Richard and Sarah would not part ways out of concern for her grandchildren.

"Wag n'yo ng dagdagan ang mga maling balita malalaman n'yo rin ang katotohanan in due time," Annabelle said at the time. "Baka ma shock kayo at hindi na ako ang lalabas na kontrabida. Malalaman niyo kung sino ang walang hiya na kontrabida. Mali ang bentang n'yo sa akin."

In the same post, Annabelle mentions two parents arriving from abroad and alleges was the cause of a huge mess.

Just last December 10, Annabelle suggested seeing the David Fincher film "Gone Girl" where she referred to Rosamund Pike's character as a "Devil Woman" because of her lies and manipulative tendencies.

"I watched it 3 times. Hulaan nyo kung sino ang tinutukoy kung babae na DEVIL WOMAN," Annabelle added.

Sarah on her part will be returning to television for TV5's adaptation of Rudy Fernandez's movie "Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa", alongside Kiko Estrada and Sid Lucero.

