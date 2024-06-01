^

Entertainment

'I made it': Alex Diaz on working with 'Mulan' star Ming-Na Wen

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 1, 2024 | 12:18pm
Composite image of Ming-Na Wen and Alex Diaz
Ming-Na Wen via Twitter, Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Canadian actor Alex Diaz could not help but gush over the thought that he got the chance to work with Disney legend Ming-Na Wen, best known for originating the titular character in "Mulan."

Alex stars in the queer musical film "Glitter and Doom," which uses songs by Grammy winners the Indigo Girls, opposite Alan Cammish. Ming-Na portrays Ivy, the mother of Alex's Glitter.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Alex shared his experience working with Ming-Na on set.

"Whatever you feel when you watch the movie, whatever your sexuality is, nobody can not tell me I didn't share screentime with Ming-Na Wen!" Alex exclaimed.

Alex said Ming-Na would give advice during shoots and kisses on the cheek, adding that some scenes had to change direction because the two actors of Asian descent were too chummy with one another.

"I think they cast well, we look like we could be related!" Alex quipped, noting that Ming-Na worked hand-in-hand with Lea Salonga (the singing voice for Mulan). "[It's] like I made it and I cannot stop now."

The actor also recalled one shoot in a circus where he had to do a stunt from 20 feet up in the air despite being nauseous from all the kerosene he was exposed to while juggling fire as part of his characterization.

"I get down with no harness and Ming-Na is like, 'Everybody did you see that? Come on!,' and just starts clapping. The whole production then gives me a standing ovation. To have Ming-Na Wen initiate that is so..." Alex trailed off with a smile.

Apart from "Mulan," Ming-Na is also known for her roles in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "ER," "Street Fighter," "The Joy Luck Club," and the "Star Wars" franchise as Fennec Shand.

"Glitter and Doom" will screen in Ayala Cinemas nationwide beginning June 5.

