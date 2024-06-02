Ahn Bo Hyun celebrates 10th year as actor with Pinoy fans

South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun sets foot in the Philippines for the first time and he feels honored to be gracing the presscon and his fan meet. The latter was held on May 25 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City and presented by Wilbros Live.

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun set foot in the Philippines for the first time and felt honored to be gracing his presscon and fanmeet.

Presented by Wilbros Live, the fanmeet was held on May 25 at the New Frontier Theater. Through an English interpreter, Bo Hyun told the media the things that he likes about the Philippines. He also looked back on his memorable acting experiences as he marked his 10th year in the showbiz industry.

“I was really curious about the Philippines but, you know, for now, I just have to sightsee the Philippines inside the car. But after the (fan) event, I am actually planning to spend some more time here in the Philippines,” Bo Hyun offered.

While he was in the country, he was able to find similarities between the Philippine and Korean cuisines. “And luckily, I was able to see some of them during my breakfast here in the hotel, so I was able to try some… They were very delicious.”

He was grateful for the chance to be with his fans, as well as interact with the local press. “It feels so much surreal at the moment… And if there’s an opportunity, I’ll make sure to come back to the Philippines for a vacation.”

The “Itaewon Class” actor recalled that he was supposed to visit the country before with his friends but due to his busy schedule, he had to postpone it.

“My friends were bragging to me how great Boracay is, how they were enjoying the big waves there… So, if ever I was given an opportunity (to visit) anywhere, like Palawan, Boracay, Cebu, it would be good for a vacation with my family.”

The former boxer and model debuted as an actor in 2014. He has since appeared in the K-dramas “Itaewon Class,” “Yumi’s Cells,” “My Name,” “Descendants of the Sun,” “Dokgo Rewind,” “Her Private Life,” “See You in My 19th Life,” among others.

The 36-year-old actor made it a point to inject his own take on the diverse roles he played in movies and series.

“The ‘Itaewon Class’ is actually a very famous webtoon in Korea and it was (adapted) from there. I was able to portray my character (with) the emotions actually expressed in the drawings,” he shared.

“In ‘See You in My 19th Life,’ I didn’t watch it in (webtoon) because if I watch it and if I try to follow the emotions of the actors, I cannot create my own (version of the character),” the Busan-born actor added.

In preparing for a role in an acting project, Bo Hyun doesn’t look for character pegs. He explained, “Because, for example, if I take a look at senior actors, I get influenced by similar roles that I’m having. So I always find my answers in the script and I always create my own character or role from the script.”

The STAR queried about some of his most unforgettable experiences when he was starting out as an actor that would remind himself of how far he’s gone in the industry. He answered, “There are a lot of things that I was really surprised about when I went to the shooting place (on set).

“When I actually arrived at the shooting place, I never imagined that there would be plenty of staff (around). And to actually be in a scene, place or in the same project with the senior actors that I used to just see on screen, and to be (filming) with them, it felt incredible and felt like a dream.”

Bo Hyun, moreover, said that he would like to try the historical-drama and drama-comedy genres in the future. He also wants to play an antagonist role.

On how he sees himself 10 years from now, he maintained, “I would like to say that I’m actually doing a good job in acting but always be thankful. Never forget your initial mindset and at the same time, you can enjoy the achievements that you’ve actually done.”