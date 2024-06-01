Charo Santos-Concio joins ABS-CBN Board of Directors

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-host and former ABS-CBN President Charo Santos-Concio has been appointed to the media company's board of directors.

ABS-CBN in a disclosure to the stock exchange earlier this week revealed Charo was elected as one of the board's directors.

Charo fills the board vacancy left by lawyer Augusto Almeda-Lopez, ABS-CBN's former vice chairman and a war veteran who passed away earlier this year at the age of 95.

Apart from being the President and Chief Executive Officer, Charo previously held positions of Chief Operating Officer, Chief Content Officer, President of ABS-CBN University, Executive Advisor, and Head of Channel 2 Mega Manila Management in ABS-CBN.

She graduated as a cum laude at St. Paul’s College with a degree in Communication Arts then completed an Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2007.

She is best known for hosting the long-running anthology series "Maalaala Mo Kaya," and starring in films like "Itim," "Kisapmata," "Eerie," "Gumapang Ka sa Lusak," "Kakabakaba Ka Ba?" and "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon."

Charo was named Asian Media Woman of the Year by ContentAsia, Woman of the Year by the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, and is a recipient of the Gold Stevie Award in the Female Executive of the Year in Asia, Australia, or New Zealand in the Stevie Awards for Women.

