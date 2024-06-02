Chie Filomeno reveals not knowing 'Can't Buy Me Love's' ending

MANILA, Philippines — Chie Filomeno revealed that like the other cast members, she did not know who was the killer in the whodunit/romance drama hit series "Can't Buy Me Love."

Chie faced reporters who attended her launch as the first-ever face of beauty brand SkeenCare held in Grand Hyatt Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

She noted how viewers were as invested as the cast in the story, even actively joining in the discussion on who murdered Divine (played Shaina Magdayao), the mother of the show's lead female protagonist Caroline (Belle Mariano).

"Nakakatuwa kasi hindi lang kami ang nandito sa journey na ito, pati 'yung mga nanonood. Alam mo 'yung feeling na pati sila dini-decode nila kung sino... ultimo ako, kasi may ending A, 'di ba? Wala talaga kaming alam," Chie said.

"And nakakatuwa kasi nga, andito kami sa journey para hanapin kung sino ang pumatay kay Ms. Divine, my auntie Divine," she added.

Chie said that she is happy and grateful for the public's overwhelming support to their show that recently wrapped up.

She played Jersey, one of the close friends of Caroline in the show.

"I'm just really happy and grateful sa overwhelming support na binigay ng mga tao sa 'Can't Buy Me Love' hanggang ngayon na napapanood pa rin sa Netflix," she ended.

