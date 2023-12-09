Sarah Lahbati to return to TV via adaptation of Rudy Fernandez film

Sarah Lahbati and Kiko Estrada at the story conference on December 9, 2023 for the upcoming TV adaptation of Rudy Fernandez's film with the same name, "Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa."

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Lahbati is all set to return to TV with the upcoming adaptation of Rudy Fernandez's film "Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa."

Sarah earlier today teased about her upcoming project with a sneak of a script on her Instagram post. She simply captioned her post with "grateful."

Hours later, it was announced that Sarah will be the female lead of the upcoming TV5 show. She will be joined by Kiko Estrada and Sid Lucero.

Viva Films posted photos from the upcoming show's story conference held earlier today. Sarah reposted clips and photos taken from the show's story conference on her Instagram.

"Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa" is a 1986 action film that stars the late action star Rudy Fernandez. Its IMDB page shows that the film also stars Eddie Garcia, Jackie Lou Blanco, Mark Gil and Ricky Davao.

Sarah has not been starring in soaps in a major role since she started focusing on building a family with her husband, actor Richard Gutierrez.

Her TV exposure has been few in the last few years; the last was a cameo appearance on Richard's action series, "Iron Heart," last October.

The couple has been embroiled in split rumors in the last few months. Neither has denied nor confirmed the rumors, though Richard's mother, Annabelle Rama, has been talking about the couple.

