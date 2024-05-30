^

Morado-De Guzman stresses need for Alas Pilipinas to keep things going

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 30, 2024 | 9:44am
Jia Morado-De Guzman (far right) is cheered on by her Alas Pilipinas teammates.
Jia Morado-De Guzman (far right) is cheered on by her Alas Pilipinas teammates.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – In the midst of celebrating Alas Pilipinas’ bronze medal win in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup on Wednesday night, tournament best setter Jia Morado-De Guzman contemplated the future of Philippine volleyball.

Even as she rode high on the emotions of winning the Philippines’ first-ever medal in the tournament, she underscored the need to follow through in order to keep the positive development in the sport.

Having experienced other highs in the program, De Guzman wants to see something different this time around. That is, they keep working on the growth day after day.

“Well, this is a big milestone but at the same time, we also had milestones before hindi lang natin natuloy yung momentum so that's what we're praying for now,” said De Guzman shortly after winning Best Setter.

“Hindi naman ito nagsimula sa amin na talaga. There were years before us also so sana po tuloy-tuloy po yung suporta para tuloy-tuloy rin po kami makapaglaro at makapag-improve as a team.”

With a contract renewal set for head coach Jorge Souza De Brito, it looks like the Alas Pilipinas program is headed for a long-term journey with the current set of players.

With De Guzman filling the role of the veteran leader for the youth-laden pool, the Philippine spikers hope to replicate and even improve on what transpired here at the Manilla tournament. 

As a number of tournaments await for 2024, the former Ateneo standout and the rest of Alas Pilipinas will head to South Korea for training. Next up is the 2024 AVC Challenger Cup slated for July.

"Magko-Korea kami. We have an exhibition game there and that's also a big experience for us na makakatulong sa susunod na AVC na lalaruan namin," she said.

