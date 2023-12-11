Annabelle Rama urges fans to decode 'Devil Woman' in 'Gone Girl'

Composite image shows talent manager Annabelle Rama (right) and showbiz couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati (left).

MANILA, Philippines — Amid speculation about Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati's relationship, Annabelle Rama intriguingly suggested watching Hollywood film "Gone Girl."

On her Facebook, Annabelle drew parallels between the character played by Rosamund Pike in the 2014 psychological thriller and what she referred to as the embodiment of a "Devil Woman."

"Devil Woman, makamandag, manipulative, BEST LIAR," Annabelle wrote.

"Please watch Gone Girl sa Netflix, makita nyo ang leading lady ni Ben Affleck. I watched it 3 times. Hulaan nyo kung sino ang tinutukoy kung babae na DEVIL WOMAN," she added.

Under the direction of David Fincher and adapted from Gillian Flynn's gripping 2012 novel, "Gone Girl" features a stellar cast including Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry and Carrie Coon. In the film, Nick Dunne (Affleck) becomes the prime suspect in the sudden disappearance of his wife, Amy (Pike).

Recently, Annabelle spit strong words anew, but reiterated that she does not want her son Richard Gutierrez and his wife Sarah Lahbati to part ways.

"Mga Chismosang Marites, tigilan nyo na ang gumawa ng maling kwento. Lahat ng lumabas sa sosyal media is all fake news."

"Wag nyo ng dagdagan ang mga maling balita malalaman nyo rin ang katotohanan in due time."

