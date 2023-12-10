'Ayaw ko sila maghiwalay': Annabelle Rama on Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati

MANILA, Philippines — Annabelle Rama spit strong words anew, but reiterated that she does not want her son Richard Gutierrez and his wife Sarah Lahbati to part ways.

In an Instagram post, the renowned feisty talent manager could not contain her sentiment over how the rumors of the couple's split have kept tongues wagging and spawned fake news.

"Mga Chismosang Marites!!" she called out on her Instagram.

"Tigilan nyo na ang gumawa ng maling kwento. Lahat ng lumabas sa sosyal media is all fake news."

"Wag nyo ng dagdagan ang mga maling balita malalaman nyo rin ang katotohanan in due time," Rama said.

She added that people might be surprised when further details about the couple will surface.

"Baka ma shock kayo at hindi na ako ang lalabas na kontrabida. Malalaman niyo kung sino ang walang hiya na kontrabida. Mali ang bentang nyo sa akin," she stressed.

She said that she did not know what was happening, and that she was just as surprised at the turn of events.

"Ako ang walang alam sa nangyari ang bilis. Nagulat na lang ako biglang dumating ang nanay at tatay galing ibang bansa. Doon na nag umpisa ang malaking gulo. Wag nyo ibagsak sa akin ang sisi," she said.

She might not have specified whose parents she was referring to, but it is inferred that she might be referring to Sarah's parents.

Rama said that she was advised by her legal counsel against speaking on the matter.

"Gigil na gigil na akong isiwalat ang katotohanan sa pangyayari pero wala akong magawa. Abangan ang susunod na kabanata."

"Basta ako ayaw ko silang mag hiwalay. Dahil mahal ko ang mga apo ko," she ended her post.

Rama had earlier revealed to ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe that Richard has been living with her for a month now. His and Sarah's two children are also with him.

She also said that their family is set to spend Christmas in Japan.

