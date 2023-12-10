^

Entertainment

'Ayaw ko sila maghiwalay': Annabelle Rama on Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 10, 2023 | 12:53pm
'Ayaw ko sila maghiwalay': Annabelle Rama on Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati
Composite image shows talent manager Annabelle Rama (right) and showbiz couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati (left).
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas Jr., STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Annabelle Rama spit strong words anew, but reiterated that she does not want her son Richard Gutierrez and his wife Sarah Lahbati to part ways. 

In an Instagram post, the renowned feisty talent manager could not contain her sentiment over how the rumors of the couple's split have kept tongues wagging and spawned fake news. 

"Mga Chismosang Marites!!" she called out on her Instagram. 

"Tigilan nyo na ang gumawa ng maling kwento. Lahat ng lumabas sa sosyal media is all fake news."

"Wag nyo ng dagdagan ang mga maling balita malalaman nyo rin ang katotohanan in due time," Rama said. 

She added that people might be surprised when further details about the couple will surface. 

"Baka ma shock kayo at hindi na ako ang lalabas na kontrabida. Malalaman niyo kung sino ang walang hiya na kontrabida. Mali ang bentang nyo sa akin," she stressed. 

She said that she did not know what was happening, and that she was just as surprised at the turn of events. 

"Ako ang walang alam sa nangyari ang bilis. Nagulat na lang ako biglang dumating ang nanay at tatay galing ibang bansa. Doon na nag umpisa ang malaking gulo. Wag nyo ibagsak sa akin ang sisi," she said. 

She might not have specified whose parents she was referring to, but it is inferred that she might be referring to Sarah's parents. 

Rama said that she was advised by her legal counsel against speaking on the matter. 

"Gigil na gigil na akong isiwalat ang katotohanan sa pangyayari pero wala akong magawa. Abangan ang susunod na kabanata."

"Basta ako ayaw ko silang mag hiwalay. Dahil mahal ko ang mga apo ko," she ended her post. 

Rama had earlier revealed to ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe that Richard has been living with her for a month now. His and Sarah's two children are also with him. 

She also said that their family is set to spend Christmas in Japan. 

RELATED: Annabelle Rama reveals amid split rumors: 'Si Richard nasa akin ngayon'

vuukle comment

ANNABELLE RAMA

RICHARD GUTIERREZ

SARAH LAHBATI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sarah Lahbati to return to TV via adaptation of Rudy Fernandez film

Sarah Lahbati to return to TV via adaptation of Rudy Fernandez film

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Sarah Lahbati is all set to return to TV with the upcoming adaptation of Rudy Fernandez's film "Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa....
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi kami nabigyan ng spotlight': 4th Impact explains departure from ShowBT

'Hindi kami nabigyan ng spotlight': 4th Impact explains departure from ShowBT

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Girl group 4th Impact has revealed its reason for parting ways with record label ShowBT Philippines and establishing itself...
Entertainment
fbtw

A symbol of Pinoy Christmas joy and beauty

By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
That indeed is what Christmas in Our Hearts has become. Some years ago I thought of the song as a very good inducement to Christmas shopping. You hear it at the mall and you just feel like buying and buying and gifting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee to beauty pageant aspirants: Know and embrace yourself

Michelle Dee to beauty pageant aspirants: Know and embrace yourself

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
Michelle Marquez Dee belongs to that circle of Pinay beauty queens who strongly represented the country and left a lasting...
Entertainment
fbtw
TAPE host Paolo Contis: 'Mahaba pa po ang laban'&nbsp;

TAPE host Paolo Contis: 'Mahaba pa po ang laban' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Actor-host Paolo Contis on Wednesday's opening of Television and Production Exponents Inc.'s (TAPE) "Eat Bulaga" said that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SB19, Seventeen's BSS among performers at Asia Artist Awards 2023

SB19, Seventeen's BSS among performers at Asia Artist Awards 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
With over 100 songs in six hours and 30 minutes, SB19 is among the performers taking the stage of the Asia Artist Awards 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour reaches $1 billion as 2023 concerts set new record

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour reaches $1 billion as 2023 concerts set new record

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's tour broke new ground, becoming the first in history to surpass the symbolic $1 billion mark in ticket sales...
Entertainment
fbtw
The industry has a good batch of young stars

The industry has a good batch of young stars

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
From DonBelle (Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano) to Andrea Brillantes, when it comes to work ethics, these stars deliv...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janella Salvador refuses to be typecast into horror flicks

Janella Salvador refuses to be typecast into horror flicks

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Loving one person can be a curse, as what was depicted in the story of director Derick Cabrido’s horror-thriller, Mallari,...
Entertainment
fbtw
At his 20th-year concert, Jed Madela turns the spotlight on fans

At his 20th-year concert, Jed Madela turns the spotlight on fans

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Jed Madela never imagined he would stay in the industry long enough to hold a 20th-anniversary concert titled Here & Now tomorrow,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with