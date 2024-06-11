#PhilstarPicks: Honor every type of dad with these finds from Urbanize

Be it a backpack or a tumbler, or anything as economical as a greeting card, any form of appreciation makes a difference, especially during Father’s Day.

MANILA, Philippines — Dads, in general, are difficult to shop for. They wouldn’t normally ask for anything expensive or sentimental, as the best gifts in life are free such as quality time and love.

But, peeling through the gruff exterior and occasional nonchalance, the paternal figure in our lives has a soft spot for thoughtfulness. Be it a backpack or a tumbler, or anything as economical as a greeting card, any form of appreciation makes a difference. Especially during Father’s Day, when we get to honor their dedication in providing physical and psychological support, as well as raising us to be the best versions of ourselves.

Urbanize, a lifestyle store made for Urbanites based in the Philippines, rounded up the finest Father’s Day gifts for every type of dad. These shopping must-haves are carefully curated to show one’s lifelong appreciation for the “extraordinary” folks who made it possible for us to experience a great life guided by principles and morals.

Here are some of our picks.

For dads who constantly move gears from one bag to another, a cable pouch organizer is the way to go!

The Side by Side Power Packer has adaptable compression panels, allowing users to carry bulky tech accessories such as phones, travel adapters and laptop chargers. It features panels that conform to any shape to keep everything compact and heavy-duty, reversed zippers to help secure your daily essentials.

The Side by Side Power Packer is a cable pouch organizer made for functional performance by keeping all your technology protected in the smallest footprint possible.

For dads who make it a point to carry credit and debit cards, a passport or a driver’s license, it’s always safe to have an RFID wallet to avoid hackers or criminals from wirelessly accessing important information.

A Distil Wally Bifold 5.0 RFID Wallet is the perfect gift this Father’s Day, as it prevents contactless scanning with its super slim design and security features.

Wally Bifold lets users carry their full card and cash capacity in a profile that fits comfortably in the front pocket. The latest and greatest version features Wally Pull-Tab card access, complete with MagLock card pockets and a snap-shut lay-flat design. It comes in branded packaging and rich, full-grain leather certified for environmental stewardship.

Another perfect present that you can give to your dad is a spacious backpack that guarantees to keep your essentials safe during travel. Whether trekking through the urban jungle or traveling to a new vacation spot outside the country, the U Elements Essential Bennet Organizational Backpack offers convenience and durability in one go.

It has a dedicated compartment that fits up to 15" laptop. It also has a well-organized internal file pocket design that meets the demands of a modern professional. With its adjustable and breathable shoulder strap, padded mesh on the back, and built-in USB charger, this reliable must-have equips your dad to face the day with style and comfort.

The "Classic" hip pack is a minimalistic yet sophisticated accessory available in different colors.

This bag is an ideal companion for all CabinZero bags, for travel, and also for everyday use.

For dads who are into high-performing sports and outdoor activities, Coldest Water Sports is for them.

This product comes pre-loaded with a new 2.0 fully insulated flip-top lid. It also floats in oceans and pools, so he’ll never lose it.

With its insulation technology and thick stainless steel, the COLDEST 40 Oz Sports Water Bottle is designed to keep your drink cold for up to 36+ hours—making it the best bottle to for hydration anytime.

***

Head over to Urbanize stores nationwide and take advantage of the great deals—before they run out!

These products are available at Urbanize stores nationwide. You may also shop online via www.urbanize.com.ph, Lazada, Shopee and Zalora!

